Forstrong Global Asset Management Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

07 Sep, 2023, 10:28 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tyler Mordy, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc. ("Forstrong"), and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of four new ETFs: Forstrong Emerging Markets Equity ETF (TSX: FEME), Forstrong Global Ex-North America Equity ETF (TSX: FINE), Forstrong Global Growth ETF (TSX: FGRW), Forstrong Global Income ETF (TSX: FINC).

Continue Reading
Forstrong Global Asset Management Opens the Market Thursday, September 7, 2023
Forstrong Global Asset Management Opens the Market Thursday, September 7, 2023

Founded in 2001, Forstrong is a trusted global macro investment manager with specialized international expertise. Their new suite of ETFs have been designed to take advantage of Forstrong's distinct top-down views and will use active management to capture the pockets of opportunities within countries, sectors and themes. Forstrong's new ETFs will invest using the same strategies that have been used in connection with the firm's institutional and high net-worth clients, providing Canadian investors with greater access to the higher income and growth opportunities available around the globe.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Also from this source

Gamelancer Media Corp. Opens the Market

GameSquare Holdings Inc. Opens the Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.