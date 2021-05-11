Forsyth County Residents Voice Concerns About Breaking from Cardinal Innovations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerned families expressed opposition to the potential disruption that would be caused to healthcare for individuals with behavioral health or intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (IDD) should Forsyth County move forward with a plan to break from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.

Comments expressed through a 60-day public comment period showed concern about changes in care coordinators, lack of community input into the decision, and added confusion due to statewide Medicaid transformation.

"Change is hard for anyone. Our members, some of whom are the most vulnerable in our community, have made it clear that that they don't want unnecessary change and appreciate the care they get through Cardinal's network," said Trey Sutten, CEO of Cardinal Innovations. "We hope that county commissioners pause and consider the voices expressing concern about the disruption that would be caused by disengagement.

He continued: "We continue to strengthen our services in the county, including how we care for children involved with the foster system and expanding our network of providers. Cardinal Innovations is committed to serving Forsyth County and will continue to work directly with county officials and local stakeholders to help our members be safe, healthy and well."

The official disengagement decision will ultimately be determined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

All public comments can be viewed [here]. The selections of comments below expressing concern about disruption are taken directly from the page and have been condensed for length:

Scott W. Davis : "Cardinal has been serving our community for years, and their work and the relationships care coordinators have made with members and their families should not be disrupted at a time like this." (Page 95)



Michael Tyree : "I think 'Change' is very difficult as it, for those of us who aren't disabled. So I can only imagine how devastating and disrupting this sort of change might be to someone who is disable or suffers with a mental disorder. We should do whatever it takes to create a sense of normalcy for these individuals. Anything else would be cruel and inhumane." (Page 9)



Families Together Inc CEO Dan Zorn : "Medicaid Transformation 2021 is in full play. … Moving to another LME/MCO during this dust storm may cause significant confusion for Consumers, and the Providers who serve them." (Page 28)



National Alliance on Mental Illness NW Piedmont Chapter President Louise B Whealton: "I celebrate Forsyth County's involvement in the mental health care of its citizens. The proposal to implement TWO major changes at almost the same time, however, concerns me greatly, especially now while mental health needs are increasing due to the pandemic." (Page 3)



Debra M Rhodes: "The potential fallout to individuals, their families, & the staff of Cardinal Innovations, is immeasurable. Why? Why wasn't the community asked for their input prior to this decision?" (Page 16)

About Cardinal Innovations Healthcare: Cardinal Innovations Healthcare is a specialized health plan and care coordinator for Medicaid recipients and the under- and uninsured in North Carolina with complex behavioral and special needs. Cardinal Innovations connects people with treatment and support for mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders through a network of providers in their communities. The organization serves this important role in 20 counties. In 2020, Cardinal Innovations administered nearly $850 million for the care of 825,000 people in the region and invested more than $50 million to improve support systems and to respond to the pandemic. Cardinal Innovations also works with local governments to address public health concerns such as homelessness, suicide prevention, child welfare and domestic violence through education, engagement and outreach.

