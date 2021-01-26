Forsyth Tech teams with Foxit's PhantomPDF to go digital

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software , a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced that Forsyth Technical Community College is leveraging Foxit's PhantomPDF as its PDF Software solution in order to move away from traditional paper workflows and accelerate the schools digital transformation across numerous departments. Forsyth Tech has been offering vocation instruction and training in skilled trades since 1960. Today, the school has expanded to nine campus locations and offer college transfer, two-year degree programs, short-term training, corporate training, continuing education, personal enrichment classes, and much more.

Forsyth Tech, an institution that focuses on its student success in learning and equity, instituted goals to shift to a more digital and remote-friendly campus and was searching for a solution that could accelerate campus-wide digital transformation and create innovative ways to convert workflows from paper-based to digital. The search lead to Foxit's desktop editor, PhantomPDF, which provided the right PDF features to move away from traditional paper workflows. With PhantomPDF, Forsyth Tech could use PDF documents to enable communication and collaboration through a common, standardized, portable and secure electronic file format. This made documents viewable on all devices, making it possible for anyone on and off campus to have access to the resources they needed.

"We identified that the broad deployment of PDF editing software was an essential move to meet our goal of making campus document workflows transition to digital," said Chris Pearce, Vice President and CIO at Forsyth Tech. "Other PDF solution models were complicated and too expensive to allow us to provide a full solution to both students and faculty. But Foxit's straightforward licensing options, along with the solution's seamless integration, made them the perfect choice for Forsyth Tech."

Forsyth Tech was able to leverage PhantomPDF for different departments to use, such as the Enrollment, Human Resources, IT, and Legal departments. The solution provided faculty with the right tools and training to dramatically reduce their turnaround time and the rich and reliable features of PhantomPDF met a multitude of use-cases. Human Resources could build fillable forms. The Enrollment department could collect files and signatures from students electronically. Other staff could collaborate by adding edits, comments, highlights, and annotations to their digital document.

"Working with Foxit is so incredibly easy and, without skipping a beat, our staff has been able to easily transition without learning a whole new system," said Pearce. "The smooth deployment, ample support, and seamless adoption by end users, are just some of the reasons I would recommend working with Foxit."

To learn more about Foxit's work with Forsyth Tech, please visit: https://cdn09.foxitsoftware.com/pub/foxit/casestudy/en_us/ForsythTechCommunityCollege.pdf

To learn more about Foxit's PhantomPDF, please visit: https://www.foxitsoftware.com/pdf-editor/

About Foxit Software

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 560 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com.

SOURCE Foxit Software

Related Links

http://www.foxitsoftware.com

