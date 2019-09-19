Forsyth Technical Community College Announces Inauguration of Janet N. Spriggs as Next President of the College

Jessica Frantz, Student Government Association President, officiated the event and said "President Spriggs cares more than anything about the students here at Forsyth Tech. She is warm and has a contagious enthusiasm for the College."

Speakers at the inauguration praised Spriggs as a dream maker, for her visionary leadership, her passion for community colleges and her genuine engagement with students.

"Janet is a prime example of the type of leader we train in the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship: innovative, forward-thinking, and dedicated to student success," said Mary Rittling, President Emerita of Davidson County Community College.

During her inauguration speech, President Spriggs shared the new vision statement, Forsyth Technical Community College is a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives and transforming communities. She focused on the Forsyth Tech Vision 2025 Strategic Plan, which will drive the work of the College over the next five years and expand equity of opportunity and success for all students.

"It is my belief that Forsyth Tech is in the business of hope, opportunity and creating pathways to dreams, said President Spriggs. "Every day, we tell students that education can transform their lives, which gives them hope and we show students the abundance of opportunities that education can afford them to reach their dreams."

