Forsyth Technical Community College Announces Janet N. Spriggs as Next President of the College

Spriggs has 22 years of service in the North Carolina Community College System, most recently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Prior to her current role, she served Carteret Community College from 1996 to 2011 in increasing roles of responsibility. She was one of 40 leaders selected from across the nation as a 2018-2019 Aspen Presidential Fellow for Community College Excellence.

"As a leader, I believe leaders are more effective when they lead from within rather than above, and by influence instead of authority," said Spriggs.

Spriggs received her doctorate in higher education administration from Northeastern University in 2018; she received her master's degree in computing technology from Nova Southeastern University in 1999; and her bachelor's degree in computer information systems from Roger Williams University in 1992.

"The board feels confident that Dr. Spriggs can build on the successes of Dr. Green, given her proven leadership style and her student-centric focus," said Board of Trustees Chair and Co-Chair of the Search Committee Ann Bennett-Phillips, "Her work ethic, energy, passion and experience position her well to further the mission of Forsyth Tech as a creative visionary."

Spriggs will begin full-time in January 2019. At that time, the college will host community forums to introduce Spriggs to the community.

Forsyth Technical Community College provides students with guided educational pathways into a competitive workforce for the community and global economy. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 35,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, visit forsythtech.edu and follow Forsyth Tech on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

