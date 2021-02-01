Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union Extends their ATM Outsourcing Relationship with ATM USA

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Bragg Federal Credit Union, which serves military members and residents of Fayetteville, NC, has extended their partnership with ATM USA, a company specializing in ATM outsourcing and operations, to continue providing quality ATM management for their machines.

"We rarely have to tell ATM USA there is an issue with one of our ATMs," said Brian Shriver, chief technology officer for Fort Bragg FCU. "We've been with them for three years. The reliability and the people guarantee we don't have to worry about a thing."

The new contract will add another five years to the previous three-year ATM outsourcing agreement. ATM USA currently manages 24 off-premise machines for the credit union as well as five branch ATMs.

"We always want to position ourselves as the ATM department for our financial institution partners," says Craig Helmers, vice president, credit union channel for ATM USA. "If we can save them time and money, we are able to help them keep relationships and provide a broader range of service. We are happy that we have been able to offer a positive experience for Fort Bragg FCU and its members."

ATM USA's management of Fort Bragg FCU's ATMs includes complete ATM management, 1st and 2nd line maintenance, cash loading, updates, compliance and all daily operations.

