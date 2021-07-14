FORT Capital Resources Acquires Majority Stake In Malartu

"We are beyond excited about this venture and the merging of our teams," said Brian Fleming - Managing Member of FORT "it's such an awesome combination. Not only does it heighten the impact we have on our clients and partners, it gives us deeper clarity into our own organization, helping us make key strategic decisions to stay on track toward accomplishing our "big hairy audacious goals" along with the goals of our clients and partners. What's better is the alignment we have on core values and culture. The complimenting skill sets of everyone mesh perfectly. It's one of those 1+1 = 4 scenarios and we're excited. Now it's about getting it done together." says Brian Fleming, Managing Director at FORT Capital Resources.

By combining the insights and clarity of the Malartu platform with FORTs proven ability to service commercial finance transactions from $20 thousand to $10+ million, the two plan to produce a sustainable flow of $1B in annual transaction volume with a backdrop of gratified clients, partners, and employees, in the next five years.

"Brian and the team at FORT have built an impressive commercial finance company. Their unique approach to vendor financing and client engagements has blazed a new path in the industry and positively transformed the companies they partner with. We couldn't be more excited to embark on this journey and combine our two platforms. Our collective goal of $1B in transaction volume in five years marks an exciting new chapter for our team at Malartu," says Sean Steigerwald, Cofounder at Malartu.

"Combining our existing technology, development methodology, and processes with FORTs capabilities, customer relationships, and positioning in the capital markets, is an exciting enhancement to our joint offering and helps us scale at an exponential pace." stated Jon Spinney - Cofounder & CEO of Malartu "We've got an ideal jump-off point with a bright future."

About Malartu

Malartu is a data analytics and reporting company servicing SMB, lower-middle, and middle market businesses. Customers of Malartu analyze millions of data points per month in order to make better decisions from their financial and operational data.

About FORT Capital Resources

FORT is an independent commercial finance company servicing public and private organizations in capital asset intensive industries. With the ability to service commercial finance transactions ranging from $20,000 to $10+ Million, for early stage growth companies through to the enterprise, FORT brings value to every phase of a company's development.

