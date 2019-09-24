Fort Collins, CO is Home to the Most Unique Keto Establishment on Earth: Explorado Market

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You'd have to be living under a rock to not know that the controversial Keto diet is gaining substantial momentum worldwide. The popularity growth of this low-carb diet is due in part to social influence. Social media influencers post their before and after pictures and it's hard to doubt their claims that the Keto Diet is one of the best weight-loss tools.

Explorado Market Keto Bake Box Keto Bake Box - a monthly subscription of low-carb, ketogenic, diabetic friendly baked goods.

However, one of the biggest complaints for new Keto dieters is the lack of baked treats and snacks they had become accustomed to prior to starting the diet. This is where Explorado Market (a Fort Collins, Colorado based Keto treat company) comes in and fills a giant gap. Kendra and Rob Benson have started something unique and intriguing, a small grocery store and bakery with a clear purpose: to serve the Keto, Low-Carb, and Diabetics of Fort Collins.

"I wear a continuous glucose monitor and test all of the foods we create. Each treat is made with real ingredients that will not dramatically (if at all) impact glucose," says creator Rob Benson while speaking on the importance of regulating blood sugar for optimized health. "The Ketogenic diet is one very powerful tool in fighting insulin resistance. Our goal is to make treats that taste just as good as what you're used to, so you never have to worry about the negative consequences of dessert again," says Rob.

Not only is there a brick and mortar location in Colorado where you can find low-carb cheesecakes, cookies, brownies, cupcakes, caramels, and more... but starting in October the Fort Collins based company will begin sending out a subscription box of all of their best-selling, Keto baked goods called the Keto Bake Box. This is sure to be a major hit within the diabetic, low-carb and Keto communities. Well there you have it, it looks like you get to have your cake and eat it too.

