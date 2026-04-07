Fort Lauderdale Attorneys Gary B. Englander Selected to Super Lawyers and Daniel Drazen to Rising Stars in 2025

Englander Peebles Attorneys Recognized Across Generations of Legal Excellence With Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Honors.

Two prominent Fort Lauderdale personal injury attorneys from Englander Peebles have been recognized for their outstanding legal work. Gary B. Englander has been selected to Super Lawyers for 2022-2025, building on his prior recognition as a Rising Star from 2018-2021. Concurrently, Daniel Drazen has been named a Rising Star for 2022-2025, acknowledging his significant contributions to the personal injury field. To learn more about the firm's expertise in Fort Lauderdale car accident claims, personal injury protection, or independent medical examinations, visit their comprehensive online legal resources .

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for Legal Excellence

"When I first started practicing law, I got a call that a family member of mine was really injured in a car accident and I wasn't practicing in this area of law, but I knew that I was the right person to help them get through this part of their life. I took on the case," said Gary B. Englander, Partner . "I was able to obtain a great result. After I handled that case I knew right then and there that I wanted to be a personal injury attorney."

It's that same dedication, first shown in a case close to home, that defines the Englander Peebles Accident & Injury Lawyers approach to personal injury law. Englander Peebles attorney Daniel Drazen was also selected to the Rising Stars list from 2022 through 2025. Together, the firm's Super Lawyers and Rising Stars selections reflect a depth of legal talent spanning experience levels, giving clients access to seasoned trial attorneys and high-performing advocates.



These Super Lawyers selections highlight the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services from both established attorneys and rising starts. Englander is also an AV Preeminent Peer Rated attorney a designation awarded to a select group of lawyers recognized by their peers for the highest ethical standards and professional ability further cementing the firm's reputation as a trusted personal injury resource in the community.

Commitment to Florida Residents and the Community

For accident and wrongful death victims, finding experienced legal representation can be the difference between an adequate settlement and the full recovery they deserve. Englander Peebles brings more than 50 years of combined experience to personal injury and wrongful death litigation, having recovered more than $75 million for clients, giving clients the depth of knowledge and track record that complex claims demand. That commitment extends beyond the courtroom as the firm continually gives back to their community . The firm's attorneys and staff actively support organizations addressing youth development, global health access, and humanitarian relief, including:

Hosanna 4 Youth

Global Dreams USA

Laurente's Last Hope: For Orphans in Haiti

Global Surgical and Medical Support Group

Soccer Association of Boca Raton

With recognition spanning both the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars list, Englander Peebles demonstrates that its commitment to exceptional Florida legal representation is not limited to one attorney or one generation, it is a standard held across the firm.

Englander Peebles is a Fort Lauderdale-based personal injury law firm dedicated to fighting for the rights of accident victims and their families throughout Florida. Founded by two compassionate and experienced attorneys, the firm handles a wide range of cases, including slip-and-fall accidents, motor vehicle and pedestrian collisions, ride-sharing incidents, swimming pool accidents, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death claims. Our mission is to serve as trusted advocates for injury victims, delivering personalized, aggressive legal representation so clients can focus on healing and rebuilding their lives. As a boutique firm, we offer the hands-on attention larger firms cannot match with attorneys available 24/7 from initial consultation through settlement negotiations or courtroom litigation. We represent all clients on a contingency fee basis, meaning you pay nothing unless we win. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit https://www.ftlinjurylaw.com/

SOURCE Englander Peebles