Fort Lauderdale-Headquartered PR Firm Durée & Company Wins Bronze Award for "Best Crisis Management," 2023 Bulldog PR Awards for its Work with Sea Tow

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Durée & Company, a Fort Lauderdale and Aspen full-service public relations and marketing firm, has been selected as a Bronze level winner for "Best Crisis Management," 2023 Bulldog Reporter Awards. The firm received the designation for its crisis communication work with Sea Tow, a premier leader of on-water assistance, and that company's response to September 2022's Hurricane Ian.

Bulldog Reporter is a prestigious trade organization that accepts nominations for its annual awards across a number of competitive categories.

Duree & Company President & CEO Duree Ross

Durée & Company's office is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, the boating capital of the world and an epicenter for marine companies. The year 2023 marks the firm's second year working with Sea Tow, as a result of a successful first year serving as its PR agency of record.

While the campaign was originally directed to secure national press, elevate awareness and drive memberships to this franchise-modeled company, not long into the campaign, Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida's southwest coast. Durée & Company proactively pitched media to secure national press and elevate awareness by successfully inserting Sea Tow into national stories to showcase its strengths in recovery and salvage.

The firm positioned Sea Tow as an organization with the experience and know-how to effectively respond after a catastrophe. It also communicated safety measures and protocols to avoid potentially dangerous situations by leaning on Sea Tow's executive team and local captains as an authoritative voice to educate media.

Media placements in high-profile publications and broadcasts throughout the campaign included Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, The Weather Channel, The TODAY Show and much more. In addition, Sea Tow was recognized with a Neptune Award Honorable Mention in the Public Relations Campaign category for its Hurricane Ian Response campaign.

"It is a great honor to be selected as a winner of the 2023 Bulldog PR Awards," said Durée Ross, president and founder of Durée & Company. "This award is for work we did in our first year serving as the agency of record with Sea Tow, and we are happy to embark on a second year of working with the company. It is a testament to our firm's growing marine practice and our work with a number of notable companies in the marine/boating industry."

"Durée & Company has been an invaluable agency partner to Sea Tow. The team is proactive, extremely responsive, and true professionals at their trade. After Hurricane Ian they were able to help Sea Tow tell the story of not only vessel recovery and salvage, but of how Sea Tow supported the community after catastrophe struck," said Jennifer Waters, Sea Tow director of marketing and communications.

About Durée & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1999, Durée & Company is a full-service, well-respected and highly creative public relations and marketing agency serving a diverse client base of local, national and international consumer brands, landmark industries, business leaders and philanthropists from its offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Aspen, Colorado.

