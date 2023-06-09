Fort Lauderdale Personal Injury Law Firm Becomes Ginnis, Krathen & Zelnick, P.A., and Promotes New Partner Miguel Amador

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal injury law firm Ginnis & Krathen, P.A. became Ginnis, Krathen & Zelnick, P.A. this week in recognition of attorney H Ross Zelnick , while promoting attorney Miguel A. Amador to equity partner. The name change comes after nearly ten years of Zelnick's commitment, growth, and dedication to the team.

"Ross is an invaluable member of the partnership team. He is not only a top flight Plaintiff attorney, but is a compassionate person who knows how to respect his clients and get amazing results," said Eric Ginnis, one of the firm's founding partners. "He demonstrates patience and careful thought for his clients when times are most demanding."

Zelnick focuses his practice on personal injury including motor vehicle crashes, slip and fall, medical malpractice, and wrongful death. He joined the firm in 2014 after earning his J.D. from Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad Law Center and gaining a wide range of personal injury litigation experience. He has been recognized by the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Super Lawyers, and has been featured in publications including Law360, CBS News, the New York Post and the Florida Sun Sentinel.

Along with the firm's name change comes the promotion of attorney Miguel A. Amador to partner. Amador joined the firm in 2018 with a focus on motor vehicle crashes, slip and fall, professional malpractice, and wrongful death. Recognized by organizations such as Super Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers, he began his legal career at the Miami Dade Office of the Public Defender and graduated from the St. Thomas University School of Law.

"Miguel has demonstrated the ability to master a constant recipe for success in his cases and with his clients. His patience and willingness to listen are second to none," Ginnis said. "He is a caring person first and an attorney second, who understands there is more to a person's injuries than the dollar amount recovered in any case."

Learn more about Ginnis, Krathen & Zelnick or schedule a free consultation at GKZLegal.com .

Ginnis, Krathen & Zelnick, P.A. is a Fort Lauderdale personal injury law firm providing personalized representation. The firm has won multi-million dollar verdicts for clients in all areas of negligence, accidents, personal injury, and medical and legal malpractice.

SOURCE Ginnis & Krathen