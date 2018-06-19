Fort Lauderdale's Summer Series

537 NW 1st Avenue

Next Door at C&I is more than a bar. It is a place full of fascination and engagement. A tribute to the passionate artists and the curious spectators. Each night is a spectacle of art and culture that is unlike the last.

"Art and culture are not confined to any borders. It is important to provide that same essence of freedom to our patrons," says Joseph Miller, General Manager at C&I Studios and Next Door at C&I. "We treat Next Door, like a door leading to a different world — a new way of thinking joined by a new set of emotions. It is an escape from the ordinary, the regular, the routine. Here, we shake things up and flip the night upside down to flirt with your curiosities."

Next Door is a world transformed by the human angle. Every night is a reflection of the artists, their creations and the way the community joins together to share in them and learn from them.

One of the guiding philosophies for Next Door is the interaction between man and art. How one's perception of art and culture changes over time; and how one's grasp is influenced by the sequence in which we take in art and culture.

This idea — that one's interpretation of art is shaped by their interaction with it — extends to the aesthetic of Next Door at C&I.

Upon entering, guests are first captured by a quote that inspires action through art. Turn the corner, and guests are guided down a dimly lit corridor accented by heavily textured walls and a series of large-print color photographs filmed half a world away. At the end of the hall awaits the centerpiece of the space, an enormous bookshelf spanning the entirety of the bar.

This sequence is hypnotic, and, in a way, makes every guest more perceptive of their surroundings.

C&I Studios

Next Door at C&I is a concept by the creative minds that founded C&I Studios - An Idea Agency.

During the day, from 7am - 7pm, the space functions as BREW Next Door, an urban- centric coffee shop that attracts an eclectic combination of creatives and professionals alike. At night it transforms into Next Door at C&I, a full bar / lounge brought to life by artisan cocktails and grassroots, local culture.

C&I Studios is one of the pioneering businesses in FATVillage, Fort Lauderdale. They helped institute the monthly FATVillage Artwalk on the last Saturday of every month, and were pivotal in establishing the area as one of the artistic enclaves signature to South Florida.

