Fort Lee Dentist Restores Smile--and Hope--for Man Rebuilding His Life

FORT LEE, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Fort Lee dental implant specialist is drawing attention for an act of compassion that helped transform the life of a man rebuilding after experiencing homelessness.

Dr. Ari Levine, owner of Universal Dental Implant Center, recently performed a full-mouth dental implant reconstruction pro bono for Trevor Murray, whose story of hardship and recovery gained national attention through social media.

Murray's story first came to Dr. Levine's attention through a viral Instagram trend in which creators document daily challenges in a vlog-style format. In this case, content creator Chandler and his partner Josh set out on an ambitious mission: "living with a homeless man until he can get back on his feet."

While watching the videos, Dr. Levine noticed something others may have overlooked: Murray's facial structure had collapsed due to the loss of all his teeth.

"With years of experience in implant dentistry, it was immediately clear that severe tooth loss was affecting much more than appearance," Dr. Levine said. "It impacts nutrition, speech, confidence, and even the ability to find employment."

Motivated to help, Dr. Levine reached out to Chandler via Instagram with an offer to provide Murray a full dental implant reconstruction at no cost.

Within a week, Murray traveled from Utah to Fort Lee, where Levine and his team performed a complex full-arch implant procedure at Universal Dental Implant Center. Using advanced digital imaging, surgical planning, 3D printing, and lab collaboration, the team completed the full-mouth reconstruction in just a few hours. The procedure typically costs about $50,000 in the United States.

When Murray saw his new smile, Levine said the reaction was emotional.

"He kept thanking everyone in the room," Levine said. "You could see how much it meant to him."

For Murray, the restoration represented more than a cosmetic change. With a restored smile, he hopes to rebuild relationships, pursue work opportunities, and continue moving forward.

This experience also inspired a broader mission. Levine plans to expand the effort into a monthly program providing life-changing implant care to individuals facing severe hardship who would otherwise be unable to afford treatment. Community members are encouraged to nominate candidates by emailing [email protected].

After more than 15 years refining advanced implant techniques, Levine said cases like Murray's highlight dentistry's deeper impact.

"Dentistry isn't just about teeth," Levine said. "It's about restoring dignity, confidence, and giving someone the chance to move forward with their life."

SOURCE Universal Dental Implant Center