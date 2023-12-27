Fort Myers Half Marathon & 5k Run Unveils Spectacular Course Amidst the Serenity of Florida Gulf Coast University

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lace up your running shoes and get ready for an unparalleled athletic adventure at the Fort Myers Half Marathon & 5k Run by Elite Events, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Florida Gulf Coast University. This event, taking place in Fort Myers, Florida, promises participants a scenic and invigorating run through the lush campus, offering a perfect blend of natural beauty and athletic challenge.

Event Highlights:

Date: March 2, 2024
Location: Florida Gulf Coast University, Fort Myers, Florida
Course: Navigate the stunning campus featuring pristine lakes, lush greenery, and serene walkways, with the exhilarating finish line set against the picturesque views of Lake Como.
Race Options: Whether you're a seasoned runner or a novice, choose between the challenging Half Marathon or the spirited 5k run – an experience tailored for everyone.

Exclusive Race Perks:

Finisher Medals: Every participant receives an exclusive and stunning finisher medal as a symbol of their accomplishment.
Elite Events Tracker App: Spectators can stay connected and track your progress with the Elite Events Tracker App.
Free Finish Video & Photos: Capture the moment with complimentary finish videos and photos for every participant.
Quality Race Shirts: Participants receive high-quality race shirts as a memento of their unforgettable experience.

The excitement doesn't end at the finish line! Fort Myers, known for its vibrant atmosphere, beautiful beaches, and delectable seafood, welcomes participants to explore the city's charm post-race. From leisurely strolls on the white sandy beaches to breathtaking sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Myers offers an array of entertainment options. Dive into the city's rich cultural scene with museums, art galleries, and historic downtown exploration.

Explore Beyond the Run:

For those with an adventurous spirit, Fort Myers presents an array of post-race activities. Embark on a kayak journey through the mangroves at the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge, set sail to nearby islands, or immerse yourself in history with a tour of the renowned Edison & Ford Winter Estates.

Event Details:

Registration: Visit https://www.fortmyershalf.com/ to secure your spot for the Fort Myers Half Marathon & 5k Run.

Join us for an unforgettable blend of athleticism and adventure at the Fort Myers Half Marathon & 5k Run. This event promises not only a rewarding race but also an opportunity to explore the unparalleled beauty of one of Florida's hidden gems.

