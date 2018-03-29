Fort Myers Police Department chooses NC4 Street Smart® to help fight crime

The FMPD protects a population of over 77,000 residents and is the county seat and commercial center of Lee County, Florida. Street Smart will help the department provide safety and security to its residents by providing a daily-use crime-fighting solution that arms police officers with critical real-time data, while patrolling their community.

This solution will allow the department to stay apprised of activities and to collaborate using situation-based bulletins, secure blogs, and case management tools that optimize the sharing of crime-related information in order to pinpoint crimes, patterns, and incidents.

"Community partnership is vital to our efforts to reduce and solve crime. We continue to engage community stakeholders and our law enforcement partners in our efforts to reduce crime and to bring justice to victims and their family members," said Derrick Diggs, Chief of the Fort Myers Police Department. "Our community will benefit from our partnership with NC4 and this technology, when deployed, will give our officers real-time data that is crucial to preventing and solving crime."

NC4 Street Smart will help the FMPD streamline their efforts across the department by providing officers with continuously updated crime maps, bulletins, and the ability to share relevant information quickly, maximizing policing effectiveness. This will help lead to more accurate and timely arrests and increased safety for officers and citizens. The cities that have been using Street Smart report double-digit reductions in crime and decreases from the time of an incident to the time of arrest.

"We are excited that another agency in Florida will be using Street Smart to fight crime," said Rob Wolf, Vice President, NC4 Public Safety. "This solution will help officers in Fort Myers provide more effective and efficient law enforcement services to its residents."

About NC4

NC4 delivers safety and security solutions for both business and government organizations. We revolutionize how organizations and communities collect, manage, share and disseminate information to reduce cyber threats, fight crime, mitigate risks, and manage incidents. NC4 also provides cyber threat sharing solutions both through secure collaboration services and recently (via Soltra Edge), through automated, structured, and standardized (STIX/TAXII) mechanisms.

NC4 solutions are used by private sector companies involved in financial services, high-tech, insurance, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, as well as other industries. In the public sector, NC4 solutions are used by federal, state and local agencies in homeland security, emergency management, and law enforcement disciplines.

NC4 takes a comprehensive and integrated approach to safety and security by providing: cyber threat exchanges that drive the development of a sharing culture and circles of trust; global security and travel intelligence, analysis, traveler tracking, and relevant real time threat alerting to mitigate enterprise risks and a common operating picture for fighting crime and managing emergencies.

For information about NC4, visit www.NC4.com or call toll-free, 1-877-624-4999.

