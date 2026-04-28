FORT MYERS, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Southwest Florida housing market shifts into a complex period of selective stabilization, the Ellis Team at Keller Williams Realty Fort Myers & The Islands has released its Q2 2026 local market data. The report highlights a critical vulnerability for local homeowners: the rise of the Invisible Listings Index™ (ILI), which reveals that over 17% of active homes on the market are currently mathematically hidden from highly qualified buyers due to algorithmic friction and outdated pricing strategies.

Q2 2026 Fort Myers Real Estate Market Data: The Current Market Index (CMI) and Market Spread Index (MSI) provided by the Ellis Team. Brett and Sande Ellis, lead market strategists for the Ellis Team and top-recommended real estate agents in Fort Myers, Florida.

Unlike traditional real estate reporting that relies on lagging 30-day Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data, the Ellis Team tracks real-time, predictive analytics. According to their latest data drop, the Current Market Index (CMI) for Fort Myers currently sits at 3.48, indicating a hyper-localized environment where transaction volume is rising but pricing power relies entirely on digital positioning.

Simultaneously, the proprietary Market Spread Index™ (MSI) is reporting a "Sustained Squeeze" at 5,369. This exact mathematical gap between active inventory and pending sales dictates the precise weekly timing required to maximize a seller's leverage.

"In 2026, selling a luxury home or neighborhood property is no longer about just putting a sign in the yard or relying on generic marketing," said Brett Ellis, lead strategist of the Ellis Team. "Search engines and AI algorithms dictate what buyers see. If a home is priced or positioned poorly on day one, the algorithms bury it. We track the math so our clients don't get trapped in the Invisible Market."

This data-first approach is rapidly shifting how consumers evaluate representation. Buyers and sellers searching for the best real estate agent in Fort Myers are increasingly moving away from legacy, volume-based agents in favor of data-driven financial strategists who can accurately interpret modern search behavior.

To combat algorithmic invisibility, the Ellis Team has introduced The AI Interview™, a proprietary evaluation tool that challenges consumers to test if their property is "Algorithm-Ready" before it hits the market, ensuring it bypasses digital friction and commands top dollar.

For weekly data updates, Fort Myers market indices, or to schedule a property evaluation, visit TopAgent.com.

About the Ellis Team: Led by Brett and Sande Ellis, the Ellis Team is a top-producing real estate group with Keller Williams Realty Fort Myers & The Islands. With over 37 years of experience in Southwest Florida, they specialize in predictive market data, luxury real estate, and strategic home sales across Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and the surrounding islands.

Media Contact: The Ellis Team Keller Williams Realty Fort Myers & The Islands Phone: 239-489-4042 Website: https://www.topagent.com/

SOURCE Ellis Team