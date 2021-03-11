Fort Orange Press Hires Georgia Election Veteran

ALBANY, N.Y., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Orange Press is pleased to announce the hire of Kristi Royston as Southeast U.S. Client Service Representative. Royston will set up a Southeast office in Georgia for Fort Orange Press, and work with Fort Orange Press's current and future State Board of Elections and Secretary of State clients in the Southeast to provide exceptional client strategy, service and support.

Election Printing and Mailing Services

"Having worked in elections and voter registration positions in Georgia for nearly 25 years, Kristi brings a comprehensive knowledge of the election industry and understands the needs of election officials. She will be able to hit the ground running in her new role for Fort Orange Press. We are very excited to have her join our team," says Robert Witko, President and CEO.

Royston is a lifelong resident of Georgia and a graduate of the University of Georgia. She has served in the State Elections Division as well as in three diverse county Voter Registration and Elections offices. Royston has also served on special committees for the Secretary of State's Elections Division and in State associations, including as president of the Voter Registrars Association of Georgia. She holds a certificate from the Election Center's national professional program and is a Certified Election/Registration Administrator (CERA) graduate.

When asked about her new position, Royston said, "I am thrilled to be putting my years of experience to work for Fort Orange Press. They are a company that understands the challenges of the election industry and has made substantial investments in technology and personnel to meet and exceed the needs of election clients. This is the perfect next step for me to take."

ABOUT FORT ORANGE PRESS Fort Orange Press fulfills clients' mission-critical printing and mailing needs from its high-tech, fully secure, modern facility in Albany, New York. Since 1905, Fort Orange Press has been a trusted partner to state boards of elections and is the Northeast's foremost ballot printing and mailing expert. Fort Orange Press's continued investment in leading-edge technology and process enhancements has provided an efficient, accurate and secure program for printing and mailing. Fort Orange Press's full services include data management and processing, intelligent (digital and offset) printing, high-speed and secure inserting, fulfillment and mailing, as well as tracking and reporting technology to provide even further transparency for clients. For more information go to www.fortorangepress.com.

