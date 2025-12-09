FORT POINT CAPITAL EXITS INVESTMENT IN PORTFOLIO COMPANY, JONES LAKE MANAGEMENT

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Point Capital, LLC ("Fort Point"), a Boston-based private equity firm that invests in service-oriented businesses in the lower middle market, announced today that it has successfully completed the sale of its investment in Jones Lake Management ("JLM" or the "Company") to funds managed by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. ("LGP") a leading private equity investment firm founded in 1989 and based in Los Angeles with over $75 billion of assets under management.

Founded in 1989 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jones Lake Management ("JLM") is a science-based provider of pond and lake management services, fish stocking, pond aeration, fountain sales and services, and ecological improvement services. JLM's field staff of professionally certified biologists develop and implement customized aquatic resource management programs to maintain the health and balance of complex aquatic ecosystems. The Company services residential homeowners, multi-family communities, commercial properties, golf courses, public waterbodies, reservoirs, and municipal customers.

In partnership with Fort Point, Jones Lake Management has grown from four states to 26 states and has become one of the largest providers of pond and lake management services in the US.

After leading the business for over 30 years, Rob Jones was seeking to transition out of the day-to-day management of the business and was looking for an experienced partner who could help Jones enter a new phase of growth while maintaining its strong team culture and service mindset. Since its investment in 2022, Fort Point has worked closely with management to implement a sustainable growth strategy and provided the necessary resources and tools to achieve its new phase of growth. In partnership with Fort Point, Jones Lake Management has grown from four states to 26 states and has become one of the largest providers of pond and lake management services in the US. In the process, JLM's strong reputation has resonated with business leaders and operators across the industry, and the Company has become a partner of choice for like-minded service providers who share an unrelenting commitment to customers and employees.

Rob Jones, founder of Jones, said, "From day one, JLM has been guided by a people-centric culture and a commitment to doing the right thing for our customers and employees. In Fort Point, we found a partner who not only respects that legacy but helped us build on it for years to come."

"Fort Point Capital has been an outstanding partner for JLM. They invested behind our team, oriented our sales & marketing efforts, helped expand our service suite, and provided a steady strategic hand, enabling accelerated growth and scalability of the business. They also provided excellent M&A support, enabling us to complete 15 strategic acquisitions over the past three years, while growing the business organically. I am thankful for their partnership, and am excited for our next chapter," said Tom Barry, CEO of JLM.

"It has been a true pleasure working with this amazing team, and we are very proud of Tom Barry, Amanda Seibert, Adam Hater, and the rest of the JLM team for creating an excellent business, executing against an ambitious growth plan, and building a unique company with a bright future. We look forward to continuing as a minority investor during JLM's next chapter," said Fort Point Partner, Paul Lipson.

Harris Williams served as exclusive financial advisor to JLM, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to the Company.

About Jones Lake Management

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jones Lake Management provides professional pond and lake management services across 26 states through 25 offices. Services include recurring lake treatments, fish stocking, aeration systems, aquatic weed control, dredging, and more. Learn more at joneslakemanagement.com.

About Fort Point Capital

Fort Point Capital brings a management-led, growth-oriented approach to private equity investing, targeting fragmented sectors of the business services industry. Founded in Boston in 2011, Fort Point partners with founders and management teams to accelerate growth by providing resources to expand teams and infrastructure, improve service offerings, access new markets, and support follow-on acquisitions. Fort Point fulfills its commitment to management, employees and shareholders by employing a repeatable process to drive durable value, showcased in over 50 acquisitions since its inception. Fort Point is currently investing from FPC Small Cap Fund III. To learn more, please visit fortpointcapital.com.

The above quotes are provided by Rob Jones and Tom Barry, Founder and CEO of JLM, respectively. Mr. Jones and Mr. Barry are not investors in any Fort Point fund and were not paid for the quotes included above. However, due to their positions at JLM, they may be inclined to have a favorable view of Fort Point Capital.

