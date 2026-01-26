FORT Robotics Launches Wireless E-Stop Pro: Real-Time Wireless Safety for Complex Industrial Environments

Designed to unlock robotic productivity in warehousing, manufacturing, and construction, the new Pro model provides the fail-safe control necessary for large-scale autonomous operations

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORT Robotics, a leader in safe control for robots and mobile machines, today announced the launch of the Wireless E-Stop Pro. The safety-certified wearable device is designed to prevent accidents and maximize uptime across modern machine worksites worldwide.

Wireless E-Stop Pro_FORT Robotics

As industries adopt more mobile and autonomous machines across their operations, legacy safety solutions such as fixed emergency stop buttons are proving to be less effective. The Wireless E-Stop Pro puts fail-safe control directly in the operator's hand by allowing users to send a certified stop command to a machine from up to 200m away, ensuring that safety moves at the speed of the modern jobsite.

"Safety shouldn't be a restraint on productivity; it should be the catalyst for it," says Amod Damle, Head of Product at FORT, bringing deep industry expertise from Fetch Robotics and Cisco. Damle explains, "With the Wireless E-Stop Pro, we've eliminated the compromise between risk and throughput. Whether it's worn as a wearable or configured for a unique environment, this is about providing people with absolute peace of mind. We are redefining the relationship between human and machine, giving operators the green light to move at full speed and the power to dominate their workflows with total flexibility."

Next-Generation Safety for Challenging Environments

The Wireless E-Stop Pro evolves FORT's industry-standard technology to meet the demands of global distribution and modern worksites:

Featuring advanced Long-Range Bluetooth communications, the Pro model is engineered to maintain a rock-solid connection even in warehouses and plants crowded with competing radio signals. This allows users to operate multiple systems simultaneously with minimal risk of signal drops. Certified for Global Deployment: Globally compatible Bluetooth communication makes it easier for OEMs to deploy a single machine in multiple countries. The product also features regulatory certifications for use in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

Globally compatible Bluetooth communication makes it easier for OEMs to deploy a single machine in multiple countries. The product also features regulatory certifications for use in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Safety Integrity: The Pro model is 3rd-party certified to Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 3 per IEC 61508. This rigorous certification ensures high levels of validated safety and reliability for mission-critical operations.

The Pro model is 3rd-party certified to Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 3 per IEC 61508. This rigorous certification ensures high levels of validated safety and reliability for mission-critical operations. Reliable Control in Any Condition: Combines a 200m wireless range with a rugged IP65-rated enclosure for dependable performance in harsh environments. An integrated status display provides operators with instant, high-visibility feedback on system health and connectivity.

The Wireless E-Stop Pro is the latest addition to the FORT Pro Series, an ecosystem of control solutions designed to accelerate the safe deployment of smart machines. It communicates with FORT's Endpoint Controller receiver, and can be used in combination with the Safe Remote Control Pro, as well as the FORT Manager cloud application for device management and configuration.

For more information about the Wireless E-Stop Pro or to request a quote, visit fortrobotics.com/wireless-e-stop-pro .

About FORT Robotics

FORT Robotics provides the foundational technology for safe and secure human-machine collaboration. Through its innovative Robotics Control Platform, FORT empowers machine builders and users with the dynamic control necessary to reduce risk and maximize productivity. Since its founding in 2018, the company has earned 27 patents and deployed approximately 12,000 units to a global base of over 600 customers. Today, FORT is the trusted safety partner for Fortune 500 leaders in the agriculture, construction, and warehousing sectors.

