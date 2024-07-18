Fort Wayne experts provide homeowners with tips for summer electrical safety

Peterman Brothers advise area residents to follow simple best practices to stay safe and comfortable during hottest months of the year

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Fort Wayne area, urges residents to take precautions with their homes' electrical systems this summer to protect their property and keep their families safe.

"Many homeowners unknowingly strain their home's electrical systems when they crank the air conditioning during the hottest parts of the summer," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "That can put them at risk for power outages, property damage or even fires. But it's easy to minimize the risk if you plan ahead and take a few simple steps to ensure your electrical system is operating safely while you and your family stay cool and comfortable."

Peterman recommends Fort Wayne homeowners follow these best practices for a safe and cool summer:

• Inspect your system: Take a few minutes to check your home's electrical outlets and circuit breaker for signs of excessive wear or damage. Monitor cords and appliances for damage or signs of potential failure.

• Manage capacity: Limit your use of extension cords and select power strips with surge protection instead of inexpensive multi-outlet adapters. Turn appliances and devices off when they're not in use and unplug them if you'll be away for more than a couple of days.

• Practice safety around water: Keep all electric devices a safe distance from swimming pools and other sources of water.

• Use proper equipment: Any devices or appliances used outside, such as lights and fans, should be rated for outdoor use.

• Prepare for thunderstorms: Stay out of the water and move electric devices indoors in the event of a summer thunderstorm. Unplug electric devices and appliances to prevent power surges and outages as well as damage to your equipment.

• Schedule a professional tune-up: Electrical systems are complex and potential problems may not always be apparent. A trained professional can inspect your home's system and identify potential issues, provide preventive maintenance service and recommend new equipment or upgrades.

"The consequences of an electrical event can be very serious, from the cost and inconvenience of emergency service or replacing a device or appliance to major property damage, injury or worse," Peterman said. "The risk of ignoring electrical safety during summer simply isn't worth it. Paying attention and working with a professional to ensure your home electrical system is safe and up to date can go a long way toward providing peace of mind so you can enjoy the summer with family and friends."

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in Central Indiana and Northern Kentucky. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

