Fort Worth Attorney Seth McCloskey Receives Board Certification in Personal Injury Trial Law

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seth McCloskey, a personal injury lawyer at the Law Offices of Steven C. Laird P.C., recently earned Board Certification in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He also holds a national certification in truck accident law from the National Board of Trial Advocacy, a designation he shares with firm founder Steven C. Laird. Together, the attorneys are only two of 10 lawyers in the state of Texas to specialize in this area of law.

To earn board certification, an attorney must be licensed for at least five years, devote a required percentage of practice to a specialty area for at least three years, attend continuing education seminars, pass an evaluation by fellow lawyers and judges, and pass a six-hour written examination.

"When a client is looking for representation, they want someone who has a solid understanding about a specific area law. Seth is an attorney who has and continues to demonstrate that expertise to clients," said Mr. Laird. "His Board Certification in personal injury law now places him among a prestigious group of lawyers who have earned this elite level of recognition. We congratulate him on this great achievement."

Prior to joining Laird, Mr. McCloskey worked as a felony prosecutor in the Ellis County & District Attorney offices. He later went into private practice where he represented individuals and families in cases involving serious injury or death. His extensive experience in truck accident law also allows him to be a frequent speaker at industry and legal trade events throughout the country.

Mr. McCloskey is a member of The National Trial Lawyers "Top 40 Under 40." In 2019 and 2020, he was selected to the Texas Rising Stars listing by Thomson Reuters. He earned his law degree from the University of Toledo and is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University.

"This is a personal milestone," said Mr. McCloskey. "Being board certified will ensure that our clients know they are getting the best legal representation available, whether it be a trucking collision or other serious injury case."

Board Certification is offered in 21 specific areas of laws. Initial certification is valid for five years. To remain certified attorneys and paralegals must apply for recertification every five years and meet substantial involvement, peer review and continuing legal education requirements for their specialty area.

To learn more about the Texas Board of Legal Specialization or find a certified attorney or paralegal in your area, visit www.tbls.org.

