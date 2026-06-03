Fort Worth Attorney Wade Barrow Featured Speaker at Texas Trial Lawyers Association 2026 Midyear Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished trial attorney Wade A. Barrow has been selected as a featured speaker at the Texas Trial Lawyers Association (TTLA) 2026 Midyear Conference and Seminar, taking place June 4–5, 2026, in The Woodlands, Texas. The conference theme, "Brick by Brick: How Good Cases Are Built, Challenged, and Remembered," highlights the strategic development and successful resolution of complex litigation matters. Barrow's lecture is entitled "Focus Group Your Case From Intake to Trial" and teaches fellows lawyers his method for perfecting cases through the use of Focus Groups.

Barrow's selection as a featured presenter reflects a distinguished legal career marked by significant courtroom victories, leadership within the legal profession, and an unwavering commitment to advocating for individuals who have suffered wrongful injuries.

Among his most notable achievements is a landmark 2019 verdict against utility giant Oncor on behalf of his clients. The case established important precedent and is regarded as a significant development in Texas utility liability litigation. Throughout his career, Barrow has successfully represented injured individuals in complex, high-stakes cases, securing millions of dollars in recoveries while advancing accountability and justice.

A respected leader among Texas trial attorneys, Barrow has served as President of the Tarrant County Trial Lawyers Association and Vice President of Membership for the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. He is an Associate of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) and an active member of the American Association for Justice.

Barrow's academic credentials further distinguish him within the legal community. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Baylor University, his Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law, and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) with High Honors from Temple University Beasley School of Law.

His professional excellence has been recognized through numerous honors, including designation as a Thomson Reuters Super Lawyer, recognition as a Top Attorney in Tarrant County by Fort Worth Magazine, and receipt of the Top Mentor Award from the Tarrant County Trial Lawyers Association.

"I'm honored to speak at 'Brick by Brick,'" said Barrow. "The millions of dollars I've recovered for my clients represent far more than financial results. Each victory means justice for someone who has been wrongfully injured. Every successful case is built from the ground up and often requires confronting teams of well-funded corporate attorneys. I believe in leaving no question unanswered, continually innovating, and utilizing every available tool to advocate for my clients. TTLA remains an invaluable resource for attorneys dedicated to righting wrongs and serving those in need of justice."

The TTLA Midyear Conference and Seminar brings together leading trial attorneys from across Texas to exchange insights, discuss emerging legal trends, and strengthen advocacy skills. Barrow's presentation will draw upon decades of litigation experience and provide attendees with practical strategies for building and successfully trying complex cases.

For additional information about the conference, visit TTLA's website.

SOURCE Barrow Law PLLC