Fort Worth-Based Laird & McCloskey Ranked Among Best Law Firms in the Nation

Trial firm earns repeat top-tier honors for personal injury litigation

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Publishers of The Best Lawyers in America legal guide have named trial boutique Laird & McCloskey to the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms, one of the most respected lists of top law firms in the country.

Widely recognized for truck wreck expertise, Laird & McCloskey earned a repeat top-tier ranking among the best firms in Dallas-Fort Worth for personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.

The 2024 edition marks the 14th annual listing of Best Law Firms. To be eligible, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, which honored both Steven C. Laird and Seth McCloskey in the latest edition.

The acclaimed trial team handles a wide variety of personal injury matters in addition to trucking cases, such as automobile wrecks, defective products, construction accidents, oil field injury litigation and others. The firm secured two of the state's top verdicts in 2022 on behalf of medical malpractice and motor vehicle accident victims.

To further demonstrate the firm's dedication to legal excellence, both name partners are board certified in Truck Accident Law and Personal Injury Trial Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy and the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Founding partner Mr. Laird is also board certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and he has been designated as a specialist in Civil Trial and Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Additionally, Laird & McCloskey paralegal Morgan Cofer is the only board-certified Truck Accident Law paralegal in the state of Texas.

Selection to Best Law Firms signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Each year, leading law firms from around the country are surveyed and evaluated by industry peers and clients to compile the listing.

About The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey

The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey is a firm of experienced Fort Worth truck accident lawyers with more than 50 years of combined experience helping victims and their families. The firm is located at 1119 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. To learn more about the firm's representative matters or to schedule a meeting with one of its attorneys, call (817) 531-3000 or visit https://www.texlawyers.com/.

