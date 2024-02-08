FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth Diagnostics (FWDX) announces primer sets for bacterial and fungal digital PCR and real-time PCR assays.

FWDX utilizes digital PCR to establish the assays and ensure reproducibility, while manufacturing the highest quality materials for real-time and digital PCR.

FWDX announces new primer sets

"We are proud to bring the first commercial molecular analyte specific reagents (ASR) for these bacterial and fungal targets" said Jerry Boonyaratanakornkit, Head of Research and Development, Fort Worth Diagnostics. "We fulfilled a customer's need by designing assays that met their requirements. This demonstrates our ability to provide tailored solutions to our clients in under 8 weeks."

The Fort Worth Diagnostics' Primer Sets: Candida glabrata, Candida krusei, Candida species, Atopobium vaginae, BVAB2, Gardnerella vaginalis, Megasphera are comprised of four different dyes: FAM, HEX, ATTO 425, and CAL Fluor 635. The Primer Sets have a 24-month outdating and are manufactured in an FDA registered site under cGMP. Contact Fort Worth Diagnostics for further information or visit the Fort Worth Diagnostics website.

About Fort Worth Diagnostics:

Fort Worth Diagnostics is an assay manufacturer based in Fort Worth Texas. With over 30 combined years in the clinical diagnostics field, Fort Worth Diagnostics' founders are focused on delivering high quality reagents in a timely manner. Fort Worth Diagnostics is a customer focused business, committed to bringing content to the Digital PCR and Quantitative PCR market.

Contact Fort Worth Diagnostics at [email protected] or by calling 817.435.8511

SOURCE Fort Worth Diagnostics