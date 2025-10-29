FORT WORTH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP HOSTS 2025 ANNUAL MEETING

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership today hosted its 2025 Annual Meeting where President and CEO, Robert Allen, announced several new milestones. Here are excerpts from his speech:

"Since the EDP was founded, Fort Worth has attracted 11,000 new jobs representing $9.7 billion in new capital investment.

"Capital investment and job creation are key indicators of Fort Worth's economic momentum and these results, driven by major company announcements underscore Fort Worth's position as a premier location for business growth and investment. These new jobs represent $9.7 billion in new capital investment. Think about that number: nearly ten billion dollars flowing into our economy, building new facilities, and laying the foundation for decades of prosperity. This is a positive change that will impact our economy for the better for decades to come.

"This work hasn't gone unnoticed. We were honored to receive the Mac Conway Award for Excellence in Economic Development—one of the most prestigious recognitions in our field. The award is given to the top 20 economic development organizations across the country, and we were honored to receive this recognition in only our second year of work. Simply put, at the Fort Worth EDP, we are turning 'what if' into 'what's next.'"

For more on the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership, visit https://fortworthedp.com/

SOURCE Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership