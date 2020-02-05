Fort Worth Gains an AAAASF-Certified Operating Facility Signifying the Highest Operating Room Safety Standards

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many patients know safe plastic surgery depends on the training and skill of their plastic surgeon, but they may not realize the importance of having surgery in an accredited operating facility. A safe, certified operating room has life-saving devices and safety measures in place, meets hospital standards, and follows the highest standards for sterility. There are but a few trusted accreditation organizations that exist to ensure that an operating room is properly outfitted and meets these standards, whether it is one in a hospital or a private facility.

The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Facilities (AAAASF) is considered to be the gold standard for operating room certification in the office-based setting. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) has chosen to endorse only the AAAASF for private operating room certification.

Dr. Emily J. Kirby, founder and medical director of Kirby Plastic Surgery in Fort Worth , knew she wanted to achieve the distinction of AAAASF certification when building her all-new plastic surgery facility within The Shops at Clearfork. She states, "While our practice focus is on aesthetics, patient safety is at the foundation of everything we do. I wanted our patients to enjoy all the benefits of a private surgical suite that would meet or exceed the level of safety they would experience in a hospital. We are proud to have achieved this goal."

AAAASF-accredited facilities must comply with the most stringent set of standards available in the nation and meet the organization's strict requirements for facility directors, medical specialist certification, and staff credentials. They also must pass a thorough survey including inspection by qualified AAAASF surveyors.

The facility, which includes Kalos Medical Spa , is staffed by Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kirby, three physician assistants who perform a variety of laser and injectable procedures, and two licensed aestheticians who round out their menu with additional non-surgical aesthetic skincare offerings.

For more information about Kirby Plastic Surgery, or to request an interview with Dr. Kirby, visit www.kirbyplasticsurgery.com or contact the practice at 817-292-4200.

About Kirby Plastic Surgery: Dr. Emily J. Kirby is a board certified plastic surgeon and 6x Fort Worth Magazine Top Doctor specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures as well as non-surgical treatments. She is the founder and owner of Kirby Plastic Surgery and Kalos Medical Spa, which are located at 5075 Edwards Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76109. Dr. Kirby holds the position of Chief of Plastic Surgery at Texas Health Resources Harris Methodist hospital, the largest hospital in Fort Worth. For more information, visit kirbyplasticsurgery.com .



