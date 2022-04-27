Fort Worth Physician Assistant is Named an Allergan Medical Institute CoolSculpting Faculty Trainer

Marianita Vela, PA-C of Kalos Medical Spa will train medical professionals in the clinical use of the non-surgical fat freezing treatment.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Physician Assistant Marianita "Mari" Vela, PA-C has been named a CoolSculpting® Faculty Trainer by Allergan Medical Institute (AMI). In her role as a trainer, Ms. Vela will instruct aesthetic providers on the proper use of CoolSculpting at training centers in Texas, Virginia, and California and in local field training programs.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to share my CoolSculpting knowledge and experience with other aesthetic professionals," Ms. Vela commented. "Many patients believe that anyone is qualified to offer non-surgical treatment, but this is simply not true. Undergoing top-level medical training is imperative to keep patients safe and to achieve aesthetically sound results."

In addition to CoolSculpting, Allergan is also the maker of aesthetic treatments with household names like Botox®, Juvéderm®, and Latisse® and is one of the 4 manufacturers of FDA-approved breast implants and related medical devices. Allergan's own CoolSculpting University (CSU) training courses, delivered by CoolSculpting AMI Faculty Trainers like Ms. Vela, are considered the industry gold-standard for learning to administer the popular "fat-freezing" treatment. Attendees are hand-selected for the certificate program and receive both didactic and hands-on training with faculty.

CoolSculpting is a modern, non-surgical body contouring technology

CoolSculpting reduces fat in areas like the chin, abdomen, and arms using a topical applicator that brings the underlying fat to a controlled, specific cool temperature. Without damaging the skin, muscle, or other tissues, the cold temperature signals the fat to undergo lipolysis, or natural cell death. The fat reduction then takes place over the course of several weeks-to-months after treatment, and patients see as much as a 25% reduction in fat in the treatment area with each session.

Still, Ms. Vela explains, repeat treatments lead to best results for most patients. "We explain to patients at their consultation that, although some results are typically noticeable after one treatment, you're most likely going to be happier with a series of treatments. A treatment series allows us to sculpt enough fat that you feel slimmer and notice a difference in fitted clothes," Ms. Vela said. "The trade-off of having no downtime for a non-surgical recovery is that you have to be patient as results develop."

Ms. Vela's outstanding career in aesthetics

Ms. Vela is a highly accomplished aesthetic specialist, with 12 years of experience in the field. For nearly four years, she has provided a full range of non-surgical aesthetic treatments at Kalos Medical Spa in Fort Worth. Other treatments she offers include Botox® injections, dermal fillers, SkinPen® microneedling, Ultherapy®, FemTouch™ vaginal treatments, laser hair removal, and laser skin resurfacing.

In addition to offering non-surgical treatments, Ms. Vela works with board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Emily Kirby at Kirby Plastic Surgery, which shares a location with Kalos Medical Spa. There, Ms. Vela works with Dr. Kirby's surgical patients before and after their procedures, which include breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and mommy makeovers, among other procedures.

"Mari is the kind of attentive, personable, and dedicated professional patients are seeking for medical aesthetic treatments," said Dr. Kirby. "We are proud to work with her and excited to see her flourish as a leader and educator for other aesthetic professionals learning about CoolSculpting."

CoolSculpting® is FDA-cleared to treat visible fat bulges in 9 areas of the body. Some common side effects include temporary numbness, discomfort, and swelling. CoolSculpting is not a treatment for weight loss.

