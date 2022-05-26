Fort Worth Plastic Surgeon Recognized as a 2022 Castle Connolly Top Doctor

Dr. Emily Kirby was chosen by fellow physicians to be recognized as one of the top 7% of doctors nationwide.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Emily J. Kirby was recently recognized with Castle Connolly Top Doctor status for the fourth year in a row. Castle Connolly represents the largest network of meticulously vetted board certified physicians from all major specialties. To become a Top Doctor, physicians are nominated by their peers and screened for excellence in all areas of patient care. The Top Doctor designation is considered to be a strong indicator of trust that the public can rely on when choosing a physician.

Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Emily J. Kirby of Fort Worth, Texas has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for the fourth year in a row.

"I have trusted the Castle Connolly designation when it comes to finding care for myself and my family, and I am humbled to be included in the ranks of these accomplished specialists," said Dr. Kirby. "To be recognized by my peers in this capacity is a career milestone as a physician."

Castle Connolly doctors are located throughout all 50 states and are considered to be the elite of their specialty. Peer physicians submit nominations for Top Doctors, who are then carefully evaluated by the organization. Castle Connolly looks for appropriate credentials, experience, leadership, high standards of ethics, and the interpersonal skills necessary to receive patients' trust and offer excellent care. Dr. Kirby also serves on the Castle Connolly Blue Ribbon Committee to nominate and vote on other plastic surgeons.

Using the Castle Connolly Top Doctor directory , patients can search for doctors by location, health insurance, specialty, hospital, or the reason for their doctor visit. Each doctor profile contains information such as hospital affiliations and how to contact them.

In plastic surgery, particularly, patients are keen to find the best possible surgeon for a safe, aesthetically sound outcome. Top Doctor status is a mark of an outstanding reputation and allows patients to begin their search exclusively with doctors who are known to have extraordinary skill.

"I caution my patients and friends to always research their physicians carefully," commented Dr. Kirby. "While patient reviews can be a helpful tool in many cases, Castle Connolly adds another layer of vetted trust to the search process for quality medical care."

About Kirby Plastic Surgery: Dr. Emily J. Kirby is a board certified plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures as well as non-surgical treatments. She is the founder and owner of Kirby Plastic Surgery, City Surgery Center, and Kalos Medical Spa, which are located at 5075 Edwards Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76109. Dr. Kirby was the first female Chief of Plastic Surgery at Texas Health Resources Harris Methodist Hospital, the largest hospital in Fort Worth. For more information, visit kirbyplasticsurgery.com .

Media Contact: Randol Kirby, 817.292.4200, [email protected]

SOURCE Kirby Plastic Surgery