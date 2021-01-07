Fort Worth, Texas Personal Injury Attorney Seth McCloskey Is Board Certified In Truck Accident Law By The National Board Of Trial Advocacy, Making Him 1 Of Only 11 In The State Of Texas (at the time of this release)

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Seth's certification, every attorney at the Law Offices of Steven C. Laird has illustrated their commitment to bettering the legal profession by obtaining Board Certification in Truck Accident Law. NBTA Board Certification is the only Accreditation for Truck Accident Law recognized by the American Bar Association and the U.S. Supreme Court. This certification helps to safeguard the public interest by providing trucking accident victims and their families with an objective measure to aid them in selecting qualified and experienced legal counsel.

The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) is pleased to announce that Texas Personal Injury Attorney Seth McCloskey has successfully achieved Board Certification as a Tuck Accident Law Advocate. NBTA was formed out of a strong conviction that both the law profession and its clients would benefit from an organization designed specifically to create an objective set of standards illustrating an attorney's experience and expertise in the practice of trial law.

McCloskey joins a growing number of trial attorneys who have illustrated their commitment to bettering the legal profession by successfully completing a rigorous application process and providing the truck accident victims with an objective measure by which to choose qualified and experienced legal counsel.

The Law Offices of Steven C. Laird, P.C., a Personal Injury law firm based in Fort Worth, Texas, is committed to excellence in the practice of law and is proud to demonstrate that commitment. With Seth's achievement, every lawyer at the firm is now Board Certified in Truck Accident Law. Seth McCloskey and Steve Laird are 2 of the 11 lawyers in Texas to achieve Board Certified in Truck Accident Law. (at the time this was written)

The elaborate screening of credentials that all NBTA board certified attorneys must successfully complete includes: demonstration of substantial trial experience, submission of judicial and peer references to attest to their competency, attendance of continuing legal education courses, submission of legal writing documents, proof of good standing and passing of an examination.

Board Certification is the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve. Board certifications are the only distinctions awarded by non-profit organizations.

Seth McCloskey earned his undergraduate degree with a double major in Speech Communication & Political Science from Stephen F. Austin, where he graduated magna cum laud. He went on to obtain his law degree from the University of Toledo, where he received the prestigious Reinberger Honors Fellowship. McCloskey is licensed to practice in Texas, where he is an attorney at the Law Offices of Steven C. Laird, P.C. - a firm of experienced Fort Worth Personal Injury Lawyers and Truck Accident Attorneys. Seth has been involved in numerous truck accident and personal injury cases. He was selected to Rising Stars for 2019-2020 by Thomas Reuters, and he is a member of the National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 (an invitation-only professional organization composed of the top trial lawyers from each state or region who are under 40.)

Approximately three percent of American lawyers are board-certified. McCloskey is a member of a very select group who has taken the time to prove competence in their specialty area and earn board certification.

For more information on Fort Worth Personal Injury Attorney Seth McCloskey and The Law Offices of Steven C. Laird, P.C., please visit: texlawyers.com/law-firm/seth-mccloskey/ & texlawyers.com.

Name: Kelly Hart

Phone: 817.874.6486

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Law Offices of Steven C. Laird, P.C.

Related Links

https://www.texlawyers.com/

