Fort Worth Trial Lawyers at Laird & McCloskey Earn Top Verdicts Recognition

Firm honored for motor vehicle accident, medical malpractice results

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned team of trial lawyers at Laird & McCloskey secured two of the state's top verdicts in 2022, according to an analysis by Texas Lawyer magazine and American Lawyer Media.

Courthouse veterans Steven C. Laird and Seth McCloskey achieved the third-largest medical malpractice verdict in Texas with a unanimous $9.2 million jury verdict on behalf of a 52-year-old patient left a paraplegic following a botched spinal surgery. The Fort Worth-based team was also recognized for a $120,000 verdict in a case involving a collision with a cyclist, which ranked 52nd among all motor vehicle accident-related verdicts in the state.

"We are extremely proud to have successfully argued these cases," said Mr. McCloskey. "These results speak to the collaborative effort of our entire team, and we are thankful for the recognition."

The Top Verdicts rankings are based on court records reported by VerdictSearch, an American Lawyer publication. The full list can be viewed in Texas Lawyer's special report, Top Verdicts & Settlements of 2022.

Laird & McCloskey has developed a national reputation for truck accident expertise and continues to garner industry recognition for favorable results and settlements in personal injury cases. The firm also earned placement on the 2023 edition of the esteemed Best Law Firms in America legal guide and the 2023 edition of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Consumer Plaintiff Lawyers listing. Both partners are among a select group of Texas attorneys to be Board Certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

"These cases were hard-fought, and we are grateful to the juries for their diligence, and to Texas Lawyer for highlighting the results," said Mr. Laird, who was also recently named to Fort Worth Inc. magazine's list of the 400 Most Influential People in Fort Worth.

About The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey

The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey is a firm of experienced Fort Worth truck accident lawyers with over 30 years of experience helping victims and their families. The firm is located at 1119 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. To learn more about the firm's representative matters or to schedule a meeting with one of its attorneys, call (817) 531-3000 or visit https://www.texlawyers.com/

