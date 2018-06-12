Fort Worth's Hulen Hills Animal Hospital Expanding and Relaunching as The PARC™ in Fall 2018

Dr. Steve Hotchkiss, owner of Hulen Hills, Metro West Emergency Veterinary Center and The Grand Pet Resort & Salon, announced that all three entities will unite under The PARC brand name. The PARC will offer all the same services currently offered at Hulen Hills and Metro West, including wellness checkups and vaccinations, surgery, 24-hour emergency care and boarding for dogs. The expanded space, which features an expansive patio, will also allow The PARC team to host social and educational events, such as "Yappy Hour" and pet parent classes. The PARC Grand Resort will remain in its current location and continue to offer luxury boarding for dogs and cats, daily PARC PlayCare and salon and spa services.

The PARC name comes from Hotchkiss and his trailblazing pursuit of a new type of animal care: one that focuses on the special relationship between people and pets – something he calls "the space between." At the heart of The PARC are three main motivators:

People first. Hotchkiss, each veterinarian and all staff understand the great impact that a pet can have on a person and his or her life. The PARC will be designed to support and reassure pet parents, with an open atmosphere and mostly-glass walls, so that it is easy to understand the treatment and care of your pet in a real-time, transparent environment.

Hotchkiss, each veterinarian and all staff understand the great impact that a pet can have on a person and his or her life. The PARC will be designed to support and reassure pet parents, with an open atmosphere and mostly-glass walls, so that it is easy to understand the treatment and care of your pet in a real-time, transparent environment. Animals at the heart of it. Not only will The PARC team offer veterinary expertise, the latest technology and fast on-site testing, the staff is trained to customize care to each pet's unique needs. For example, vets can perform outdoor exams for pets who are stressed by the indoors.

Not only will The PARC team offer veterinary expertise, the latest technology and fast on-site testing, the staff is trained to customize care to each pet's unique needs. For example, vets can perform outdoor exams for pets who are stressed by the indoors. Revolutionary Care throughout. The focus on the person, not just the animal, is revolutionary in the veterinary care business. Open 24 hours a day, The PARC seeks to meet immediate and long-term needs with the utmost care and attention, so that pets and their people can feel better, play more and love longer.

While changes to the name and building are on the horizon, Hotchkiss and the team are committed to the same quality of care that patients and their owners have come to expect – without raising prices. In fact, The PARC will be more of an expansion of current offerings – including the only boarding facility in town offering 24-hour pickups and drop-offs, at twice the size of current boarding offerings.

"Years ago, when I started practicing veterinary medicine, my focus was on fixing dogs and cats. But I found out that when I helped a pet feel better, I also helped their person," said Dr. Steve Hotchkiss. "And that's part of what we've been doing in Fort Worth for more than 24 years – helping each pet and owner feel better, play more and love longer. We're planning lots of things in our newer, larger space – but our commitment to pets and their people stays the same. The PARC has been a dream of mine for a long time – and I can't wait for Tarrant County pets and their families to experience what revolutionary veterinary care is all about."

The PARC will open at 4801 W. Freeway in fall 2018. A Grand Opening announcement will be made later in the year. For more information about The PARC and to sign up to receive updates, visit ThePARCvet.com.

About Hulen Hills

Under the direction of Dr. Steve Hotchkiss since 1994, Hulen Hills Animal Hospital has long served the residents of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, Texas, with quality veterinary care, 24-hour emergency services, boarding and grooming. With 10 veterinarians and more than 60 support staff, Hulen Hills has steadily come to be known as one of the city's top pet medical caregivers, with pet health and comfort taking priority. To learn more about Hulen Hills, and complementary companies Metro West Emergency Veterinary Center and The Grand Pet Resort & Salon, visit HulenHills.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fort-worths-hulen-hills-animal-hospital-expanding-and-relaunching-as-the-parc-in-fall-2018-300664823.html

SOURCE Hulen Hills Animal Hospital

Related Links

http://www.hulenhills.com

