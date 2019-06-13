Fort Worth's Newest Luxury Senior-Living Community is About to Meet Its First Residents

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Village At Alliance Town Center has announced the first pre-leasing opportunities for its brand-new state-of-the-art Assisted Living & Memory Care community will be available starting June 17. Early lessees will earn "Charter Member" status and will take advantage of special discounted pricing, first-choice residence selection, and a host of member-only perks.

Multiple floor plan options will include studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury residences. The community also features a stylish Grande Clubhouse offering multiple dining, activity and event options, on-site therapy and rehab services, a beauty salon and barbershop, Discovery Silver Cinema movie theater, plus a host of other amenities. Personalized 24-hour professional nursing care will be provided to allow seniors who require additional assistance to receive the care they need while still enjoying resort-style, maintenance-free living in the heart of Fort Worth.

"We are very excited to launch this new community, which will blend innovative, state-of-the-art features with a personalized, professional care continuum to create a more inclusive, resident-focused experience for area seniors," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living.

Key safety and lifestyle features of the new community include fully ADA-compliant bathroom installations; regular laundry, linen, housekeeping, and trash removal services; an emergency call response system and more.

Discovery Village At Alliance Town Center, Assisted Living and Memory Care is located at 9901 N. Riverside Drive, directly off I-35W at Heritage Trace Parkway close to area shopping, dining, recreation, hospitals, medical offices and more. If interested in pre-leasing an Assisted Living or Memory Care home the Leasing Center is located at 3401 Amador Drive. The community is owned and managed by Discovery Senior Living.

Construction of Discovery Village At Alliance Town Center will create jobs for an estimated 150 workers during the construction of the community and approximately 80 new jobs once development is complete in the fall of 2019.

Discovery Village At Alliance Town Center is the design creation of ARRIVE Architecture Group of Bedford Texas. ARRIVE Architecture Group is an architectural firm specializing in multi-housing residences for individuals, families and seniors.

Henderson Design Studio (HDS) of Dallas, Texas provided the creative and strategic interior design solutions. HDS is a full-service interior design firm with numerous projects across the United States, focusing on multi-family and senior living.

Integrated Construction is the general building construction management firm in charge of the construction of the new Discovery Village At Alliance Town Center.

The overall campus of Discovery Village At Alliance Town Center, also offers Active Independent Living right next door, at 3401 Amador Drive. It includes 207, one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury senior living apartment homes with a host of lifestyle amenities, including their exclusive FitCampSM Health and Fitness program with personalized training.

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 9,500 existing homes for seniors, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class resort-style communities. The corporate office is located at 27599 Riverview Center Blvd Suite 201, Bonita Springs, FL 34134.

