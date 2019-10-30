Fortanix Wins the Security Shark Tank® Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Current, the premier CISO knowledge-sharing community, today announced that CISOs from across industries selected Fortanix® Inc. as the winner of the Security Shark Tank® Chicago 2019.

In the Security Shark Tank, providers come face-to-face with CISOs seeking innovative solutions for their most pressing security issues. Each provider is given 15 minutes to pitch their product in a rapid-fire question-and-answer session where they are scored on innovation and vision, ease of use and implementation, value to the industry and the presenter's ability to clearly and effectively articulate their solution and business value.

"The format of the Security Shark Tank always has given me the opportunity to assess and question some innovative security vendors in the most direct. It is also quite fun. Importantly, it is more of a thought-provoking discussion than a sales conversation which always brings out the best from both sides," said Prasanna Ramakrishnan, Global Head of Infosec Risk at Signify.

Motorola Mobility CISO, Richard Rushing, hosted and moderated the event.

"It is always exceptionally valuable to take part in the Security Shark Tank®," said Rushing. "I appreciate hearing my colleagues' concerns and questions as we learn about today's cutting-edge solutions used to combat the continuously-evolving security challenges we face."

The panel included:

Arlene Yetnikoff, Director of Information Security, DePaul University

Benjamin Lawson, Director of Information Security, Groupon, Inc.

Bob Turner, CISO, Higher Education

Christine Izuakor, Sr. Manager, Global Security Strategy and Awareness, United Airlines

Glenn Kapetansky, CSO, Trexin

Jack Burback, Deputy CISO, Wintrust Financial

Jasper Ossentjuk, CISO, TransUnion

John Burkett, Director of Information Security, Option Care

Prasanna Ramakrishnan, Global Head of Infosec Risk, Signify (Philips Lighting)

Ralston Simmons, CISO, William Blair

Ricardo Lafosse, CISO, Morningstar

Richard Rushing, CISO, Motorola Mobility

Sandra Pesic, Deputy CISO, Federal Reserve

Steve Weber, Former Sr. Director, Information Security, United Health Group/Optum RX

Tellis Williams, CISO, AXA Assistance

Victor Hsiang, CISO, GATX

Walter Lefmann, Director of Security, Chicago Trading Company

Waqas Akkawi, CISO, SIRVA Worldwide

"The Security Shark Tank is bar none one of the most valuable events in the security industry as it is the best way to learn about cutting edge security technologies without having to invest days or weeks drudging through the normal task of setting up meetings with vendors," said Hsiang. "Not only do we learn about the technologies in an enjoyable and informative back and forth exchange, we hear our colleagues' questions, experiences and inputs."

Sandra Pesic added: "The Security Shark Tank gives CISOs a great opportunity to hear about new technologies and be able to ask questions on the spot that concern everyone in information security. It's also fantastic to see CISOs from various industries collaborating and discussing similar concerns."

Fortanix allows customers to securely operate even the most sensitive applications without having to trust the cloud. Fortanix provides unique deterministic security by encrypting applications and data everywhere – at rest, in motion, and in use with its Runtime Encryption® technology built upon Intel® SGX.

