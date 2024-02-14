Forte Capital Group welcomed as the newest Major Member of the Business Council of New York State

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Council of New York State would like to officially welcome Forte Capital Group as our newest Major Member. We're thrilled to have Gabe Cocinescu CMT, Sr. Managing Director, representing Forte Capital Group on the council.

Forte Capital Group, a division of Ceros, was founded in 2001 by Roger A. Monteforte, who is currently CEO of Forte Capital Group and Portfolio Manager of the Innovation X Fund, a unique private shares platform focused on late-stage growth companies. Prior to founding Forte Capital Group, Roger served in various capacities at multiple Wall Street firms and has over 28 years of experience in the financial services industry and an extensive venture capital and fund management background.

Gabe Cocinescu and his team, along with Nicholas Scaturro, have been an integral part of Forte Capital's growth for the last 15 years by applying all of Forte Capital Group's asset management strategies and investment offerings through Innovation X Advisors. The Business Council is pleased to have Forte Capital Group as part of the leading business organizations in New York State and join some of the most important companies in New York and the country.

Securities are offered through Ceros Financial Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC.

Innovation X Advisors is a SEC registered investment advisor and commonly held affiliate of Ceros. Investments in private placements are illiquid, and many such investments are speculative in nature. Contact your own financial professional for advice specific to your unique situation.

