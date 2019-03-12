­ForteBio Introduces New Product for High-Throughput Glycan Screening

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ForteBio, the Biologics Business Unit of Molecular Devices, announced today the availability of a new assay kit for high-throughput glycan screening at the BioProcess International (BPI) West 2019 conference. The Sialic Acid (GlyS) kit, which is designed for use on the industry leading Octet® instruments, presents a revolutionary opportunity to screen for optimal sialylation faster, earlier in development, and with more samples than allowed by conventional techniques.

Said Greg Milosevich, President of Molecular Devices, "The GlyS kit is part of the ForteBio promise for workflow and product innovations that help our customers make better informed decisions sooner, to reduce risk and time in development." The GlyS kit, available for use on all Octet systems is compatible with crude samples — no purification or digestion steps required. Relative sialylation results can then be combined in the software with titer data obtained on the Octet system to select clones that have high protein expression as well as optimal sialic acid content during early screening in cell line development.

Visit www.fortebio.com/glys-kit to learn more.

About Molecular Devices, LLC

Molecular Devices is one of the world's leading providers of high-performance bioanalytical measurement systems, software and consumables for life science research, pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic development. Included within a broad product portfolio are platforms for high-throughput screening, genomic and cellular analysis, colony selection and microplate detection. These leading-edge products enable scientists to improve productivity and effectiveness, ultimately accelerating research and the discovery of new therapeutics. Molecular Devices is committed to the continual development of innovative solutions for life science applications. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with offices around the globe.

ForteBio is a business unit of Molecular Devices, offering products that span multiple technology vectors including analytical instrumentation and software, clone picking and imaging, and automation and customization of engineering solutions. Our customers perform crucial work in life sciences research across academic, government and industrial settings, including pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing.

