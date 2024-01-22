Fortegra Appoints Eric Halter and Bianca Hoshina to Specialty Leadership Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fortegra Group, Inc. ("Fortegra" or the "Company"), a global specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), today announced the appointment of Eric Halter as Senior Vice President, Business Development, and Bianca Hoshina as Chief Reinsurance Buyer. Their hirings further enhance the capabilities of Fortegra's Specialty Team and reaffirm the Company's commitment to the program space.

Mr. Halter brings over 35 years of experience in the insurance and financial sectors to the role, most recently serving as the Managing Director of AF Specialty, a part of AF Group, Inc. Before joining AF Specialty, Mr. Halter spent six years as President of Patriot Captive Management.

"This opportunity marks a significant milestone in my career; I am excited to leverage my extensive program experience alongside the talented team at Fortegra to reinforce their continued success in the specialty markets," said Mr. Halter.

Bringing over two decades of expertise from the reinsurance sector, Ms. Hoshina stands out as a seasoned leader. Prior to joining Fortegra, Ms. Hoshina notably served as the Chief Reinsurance Officer at Centauri Insurance Specialty Company. Prior to that, Ms. Hoshina's experience includes key reinsurance roles at reinsurers such as Tokio Millennium, Renaissance Re and Montpelier Re.

"I am thrilled to become a part of the Fortegra family and look forward to contributing my skills and expertise to further enhance Fortegra's reputation as an industry innovator," Ms. Hoshina said.

Both Mr. Halter and Ms. Hoshina will report to Mark Rattner, Fortegra's Chief Underwriting Officer, Insurance.

