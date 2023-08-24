Fortegra CEO Rick Kahlbaugh and COO Abbie Taylor to speak at the 2023 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fortegra Group, Inc. ("Fortegra" or the "Company"), a global specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), today announced that Rick Kahlbaugh, President & CEO, and Abbie Taylor, COO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in New York City.

Kahlbaugh and Taylor are scheduled to speak at 2:50 p.m. EDT. Their talk comes amidst Fortegra's ongoing expansion, which includes increasing its presence in the United Kingdom, adding to an already deep executive bench, and delivering record revenues in 2023 Q2.  

During the discussion, Kahlbaugh and Taylor will discuss Fortegra's accomplishments over the past year, its unique business model, and the Company's growth strategy for the future.

Interested parties may access a replay of the webcast from the investor relations section of Tiptree's website.  

About Fortegra
For more than 45 years, Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, has underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a global specialty insurer, we offer a diverse set of admitted and surplus lines insurance products and warranty solutions. Fortegra's A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) is a result of our strict underwriting standards, consistent profitability, and high cash flows. For more information, please visit: https://www.fortegra.com.

