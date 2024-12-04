Fortegra Secures Licence, Launches New UK Subsidiary

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fortegra Group, Inc. ("Fortegra" or "the Company"), a global specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), today announced that it has received approval to establish Fortegra Insurance Company UK.

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has granted Fortegra approval to establish its subsidiary in the United Kingdom, effective November 29, 2024. This milestone enables Fortegra to significantly expand its specialty insurance underwriting services throughout the United Kingdom.

Recognised as a quality market for Managing General Agents (MGAs) and Managing General Underwriters (MGUs), Fortegra excels through its rigorous programme business underwriting, advanced AI and data science applications, and a steadfast commitment to consistent claims management. Fortegra's underwriting approach ensures that the company effectively meets the evolving needs of agent partners and policyholders, cementing its market leadership.

"We're pleased to announce the establishment of Fortegra Insurance Company UK," said Richard Kahlbaugh, Fortegra's chief executive officer. "Our objective is simple. We focus our efforts on establishing Fortegra as a quality market serving MGAs and agents seeking to underwrite niche programmes. The foundation of our past success, underwriting discipline, will serve Fortegra well as we enter the marketplace in the United Kingdom."

The licensing of Fortegra UK provides an excellent opportunity to enhance the company's presence in the UK and London markets, demonstrating its commitment to expanding in Europe. This strategic initiative builds on previous successes in Belgium and the EU.

Since entering the region in 2018, Fortegra has effectively expanded its reach through thoughtful geographic growth and establishing strong partnerships with reputable agents and MGAs. The company's focus on delivering innovative and collaborative underwriting solutions positions it well for future growth and success.

About Fortegra

For more than 45 years, Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, has underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a multinational specialty insurer whose insurance subsidiaries have an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and an A.M. Best Financial Size Category of 'X', we offer a diverse set of admitted and excess and surplus lines insurance products and warranty solutions. For more information: www.fortegra.com.

Contact

[email protected]