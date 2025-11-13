FORTEM CAPITAL LEADS SUSTAINABILITY WITH MEXICO'S FIRST LEED FOR COMMUNITIES' DEVELOPMENT

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Capital, a leading real-estate fund manager, announced that the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) recognized one of its urban developments during the Greenbuild International Conference & Expo held last week in Los Angeles, California, as the first project in Mexico to achieve the LEED for Communities: Plan and Design v4.1 certification level Gold.

This milestone positions Fortem Capital's investment model as a regional benchmark in Latin America, built on a transversal vision that aligns financial performance with social and environmental impact throughout the real-estate investment cycle.

Located in the metropolitan area of Mexico City, the 88.5-acre mixed-use community integrates residential, multifamily, and commercial areas, along with over 807,000 square feet of public parks. Conceived under comprehensive planning principles, the project reflects Fortem Capital's transversal vision of creating investments that deliver economic, social, and environmental value that endures over time.

Ignacio García de Quevedo, Managing Director of Fortem Capital, stated:

"Real-estate investment must create lasting value—economic, environmental, and social. This certification validates our commitment to an integrated investment model that drives responsible development and enhances community well-being."

The development features a zero-discharge water system with two treatment plants that recycle 100 percent of the water used for irrigation and supply, along with LED lighting, fiber-optic connectivity, and independent drainage systems that consolidate a modern and environmentally responsible urban model.

Bernardo Fernández Cueto, Executive Director of Latitud 23 Developments, added:

"This milestone shows that when a transversal vision guides every decision from the start, new standards become possible. Our goal is to create communities that meet real housing needs while generating value for people, the environment, and cities."

The participation of institutional investors played a key role in strengthening an investment model that advances responsible real-estate development and positions Mexico as a regional leader in the adoption of international sustainability standards.

Miguel Sánchez Navarro, Chairman of Fortem Capital, noted that this achievement reflects the strength of the group's vertically integrated platform:

"Fortem Capital brings together investment management and development under one strategic vision. This integration ensures alignment between institutional capital and execution, delivering consistent performance and enduring value."

Fortem Capital remains committed to its integrated investment model, guided by the principle of Building Value in Every Investment, recognizing that true value arises from the balance between economic performance, environmental responsibility, and social impact.

About Fortem Capital

Fortem Capital is a real estate fund manager with over US$750 million in capital raised across public and private vehicles. Fortem focuses on high-conviction investments in the hospitality, residential, and industrial sectors throughout Mexico. Backed by a vertical integrated platform with deep local expertise and institutional discipline, Fortem Capital sources, structures, and operates projects that create long-term value. Since 2024, the firm has been a proud signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), reflecting its enduring commitment to Transparency, Integrity, Responsibility, Teamwork, and Commitment with Sustainability.

About Latitud 23 Developments

Latitud 23 Developments is a leading real estate developer focused on hospitality, residential, and industrial projects across Mexico. Through collaboration with local partners, Latitud 23 has developed over 2.5 million sqm of land and more than 300,000 sqm of built space, establishing an authentic, sustainable, and place-driven development model. Its diversified portfolio includes two lifestyle hotels, 1.2 million sqm of residential communities encompassing more than 2,740 homes, and 1.2 million sqm of urbanized industrial land. Inspired by the 23° North latitude—where the land meets the sea— Latitud23 embodies the harmony between place, design, and purpose, creating spaces that endure and reflect the essence of their surroundings.

