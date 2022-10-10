Fortem DroneHunter® Proven Effective against Group 1, 2 and 3 Drone Threats

Upgrades allow for defeat of drones the size and speed of the Russian Orlan-10 and Iranian Shahed-136.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies , Inc., a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced it has launched upgrades to the DroneHunter® F700 platform. These upgrades allow for improved operational ease and the ability to effectively defeat drones faster and larger threats like the Russian Orlan-10 and Iranian Shahed-136 drones.

Key improvements to the DrogueNet chute allow for improved capabilities to capture and drop larger and faster drones in the lower range of the Group 3 classification via the DrogueNet's tethered chute. The DroneHunter® has already logged many successful captures of Group 3 drones using this method at greater than 85 percent effectiveness. Coupled with the DroneHunter®'s ability to defeat more than one drone per mission and its quick relaunch time of under 3 minutes, can make it an extremely affordable and effective solution.

Additionally, the DroneHunter® platform now has upgraded sensors that provide more situational awareness for the operator. The sensors confirm with the operator that a drone has been captured and detect the weight to validate the captured object is light enough to tow back to the drop zone or it can be configured to auto-release with a parachute. These updates also continue to improve the DroneHunter®'s loiter capability which utilizes radar to sense, adapt and react more quickly while in flight. The DroneHunter® F700 platform now additionally houses a larger safety parachute, allowing the drone interceptor to descend slower in emergency situations.

"At Fortem, we want to provide our customers with the best technology available as it continues to evolve," said Timothy Bean, President and COO of Fortem Technologies. "We're always looking for ways to improve our already successful DroneHunter®, and this update is one we're really proud of. We are always working to defeat dangerous drones of increasing speed, size, and number and these upgrades are a huge step in that direction. We're thrilled to offer it to our existing and new customers."

The changes to F700 allow for easier repairs on site as the shell of the DroneHunter® can be removed and replaced without affecting water resistance. Labels have also been added to every switch, making the RC transmitter even more user friendly. All new updates in the technology and sensors resulted in a reduction of weight by 10 percent.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at-the-edge, deep sensor integration and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors, protects, and defends the world's corridors, venues, infrastructures, borders, and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Signia Venture Partners, and others. For more information, please visit www.fortemtech.com .

