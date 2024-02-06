Fortem Technologies Partners with INTRA Defense Technologies to Offer Advanced C-UAS Solutions in Saudi Arabia

News provided by

Fortem Technologies

06 Feb, 2024, 08:42 ET

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies, the leader in airspace intelligence, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced its partnership with INTRA Defense Technology, a Saudi company leading in development, design, and manufacturing of Autonomous Systems and Advance Technologies. Together, the companies will leverage their technology and expertise to engineer, manufacture, and market advanced solutions against UAS threats in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is a strategically important market for Fortem Technologies. With the threat of drones increasing, this partnership will allow both companies to scale the building of new products and solutions and integration of existing technology into evolving C-UAS market offerings.

"Fortem Technologies has been looking for ways to venture beyond its current markets, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is focusing on expanding its production of air defense systems," commented Jon Gruen, CEO of Fortem Technologies. "We are honored to have a strong local partner like INTRA Defense Technologies join forces with Fortem to produce and distribute cutting-edge C-UAS solutions in Saudi Arabia." 

Fortem offers leading C-UAS technology, providing both hardware and software solutions for entities looking to detect, track, identify and defeat/mitigate potential threats.

"Recognizing the escalating UAV threats in the region, and drawing upon our expertise in developing, manufacturing, and maintaining UAV systems, we're partnering with Fortem Technologies, renowned for their specialized Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems solutions. Together, we blend our UAV knowledge with their C-UAS proficiency to fortify our region's defenses comprehensively." commented Dr. Hamad Alfouzan, CEO of INTRA Defense Technologies.

INTRA Defense Technologies is a SAUDI company, leading in development, design, and manufacturing Autonomous Systems and Advance Technologies. INTRA provide advanced technological solutions that cater to diverse sectors.

For more information about Fortem Technologies, please visit https://www.fortemtech.com 

For more information about INTRA Defense Technologies, please visit http://intra.sa

About Fortem Technologies
Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end-to-end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world's venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Lockheed Martin, Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Signia Venture Partners and others.  

About INTRA Defense Technologies
INTRA Defense Technologies Ltd. is a private High-Tech company that designs, develops, manufactures, and fully supports, High Performance and innovative Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), as well as all related sub-systems, which are ITAR-free, to customer and partners around the Globe.

Media Contacts:

Warren Brown
Chief Marketing Officer
Fortem Technologies
[email protected] 

Interdependence Public Relations
Ksenia Kulik / Stephanie McGuirk
(845) 269-8868
372486@email4pr.com

SOURCE Fortem Technologies

