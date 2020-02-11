Fortem Technologies Secures Non-ITAR Classification for International Trade of Key Products and Solutions

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies , Inc., the market leader of C-UAS security and defense solutions, announced today that its TrueView® family of radars has been granted an export classification that is not restricted by the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). Fortem SkyDome™ is also regulated under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), managed by the US Department of Commerce.

"We are grateful that the US Department of State carefully examines the export of technologies to protect our national security and the safety of our citizens," said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. "By achieving a non-ITAR classification for our products, Fortem can more readily ship our leading drone detection solutions to customers and partners looking to secure their cities, campuses, venues and infrastructure from potential attacks."

About Fortem TrueView radar:

TrueView is the world leader in low SWAP-C electronically scanned phased array radar - the gold standard in radar technology. It delivers best-in-class, real-world range, resolution, accuracy and clutter rejection. TrueView is the only radar to use AI at the Edge for superior detection, tracking and classification. Deeply integrated into the DroneHunter and SkyDome systems, TrueView can be scaled for complete coverage in complex and topologically challenging environments.

About Fortem SkyDome:

SkyDome® is the adaptable AI platform that fuses TrueView radar and other sensor inputs to autonomously monitor any environment in 3D. By detecting and assessing airborne threats, SkyDome anticipates vulnerabilities and can alert personnel or launch DroneHunter to neutralize dangerous or malicious drones. SkyDome is the only platform that achieves total airspace awareness, safety and security.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security and defense for an autonomous world. Fortem's end-to-end solutions provide the location of all objects in the sky over designated areas - from sites to cities or entire regions – to create, manage and enforce designated boundaries autonomously. Some of the world's leading airports, hospitals, sports stadiums and defense establishments use Fortem's innovative technologies. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by DCVC, Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, Mubadala Capital Ventures and others. More at www.fortemtech.com .

