Fortem Technologies Selected to Participate in Transport Canada's Drone Flight Trials

"Transport Canada's BVLOS trials will help validate the technologies needed to facilitate the safe use of UAVs for everything from monitoring critical infrastructure for potential threats to search and rescue and so many other valuable services," said Fortem Technologies CEO Timothy Bean. "We are thrilled to participate in this program as a provider of advanced radar solutions for ING Robotic Aviation."

Purpose of the Program

The program was created to help Canada advance to the "next frontier of UAS*,"including gathering data, providing industry experience and validating technologies for future routine BVLOS operations. These trials build upon an earlier trial for first responders to evaluate UAS in short-range BVLOS (formerly known as extended visual line-of-sight operations), as well as ongoing BVLOS testing at Canada's two test ranges in Foremost, Alberta, and Alma, Quebec.

ING Robotic Aviation and Fortem Technologies

ING Robotic Aviation chose Fortem Technologies for its breakthrough TrueView radar in creating safe, autonomous flights during their trial operations over Canadian Oil Sands in Northern Alberta. ING Robotic Aviation will employ helicopter and fixed-wing BVLOS systems. Each can carry a wide range of sensors and can be configured to conduct various operations including: leak detection of methane/Greenhouse Gases (GHG), inspections of tailings ponds, inspection of the power grid, environmental monitoring, volumetric measurement of mining activity, examination of flare stacks and plant infrastructure in visible and thermal, safety and security - including search and rescue and myriad communications.

Quote from ING Executive:

Fortem Technologies has developed the world's most compact, high-performance radar system for detecting airborne objects, a revolutionary safety capability for unmanned and manned aircraft. The Fortem TrueView radar system is small enough to be deployed on unmanned aerial vehicles that can operate autonomously beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). TrueView radar can simultaneously track thousands of objects—each smaller than a soda can, traveling at high velocity, across a 360-degree field of view.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is an innovator in radar to make airspace safe and secure in a drone world. Fortem delivers military-tested, commercially available solutions that detect, identify and classify drones in real time to maintain airspace safety, while also actively protecting No Fly Zones. Based in Salt Lake City, UT, the company is privately held and backed by DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, Manifest Growth, and New Ground Ventures. More at www.fortemtech.com.

*Transport Canada Official Proof of Concept Call for Participation

