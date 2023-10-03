Fortem Technologies Showcases Groundbreaking New Developments in Drone and Radar Technology at AUSA 2023

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies, the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced that the company will attend the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington D.C., October 9-11, 2023.

Fortem Technologies

At this year's Meeting Fortem Technologies will be exhibiting the company's latest advancements and updates to its line of drone and radar products including the newly advanced SkyDome Manager command and control system as well as new updates to the TrueView radar line. All updates will be officially available in the coming months.

Fortem Technologies' CEO, Jon Gruen, along with the company's primary executive team, will be in attendance and available for discussions about the industry and Fortem's newest developments in its software and hardware product lines.

"We are thrilled to attend AUSA 2023 and showcase our latest developments in drone and radar technology," says Jon Gruen, CEO of Fortem Technologies. "It is a privilege to gather at such a renowned industry event and share our latest innovations with the United States Army and our industry colleagues. We are certain that in our effort to defeat dangerous drones, the hardware and software upgrades we are presenting make our mission even more possible and effective."

AUSA's Annual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional forum in North America. Over the course of three days, the event will highlight the capabilities of organizations and present a wide range of industry products and services.

For more information, please visit the Fortem Technologies booth #2816 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., October 9-11, 2023, or visit https://www.fortemtech.com

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world's venues, infrastructures, cities and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others.

Media Contact:

Interdependence Public Relations

Ksenia Kulik / Stephanie McGuirk

(845) 269-8868

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortem Technologies