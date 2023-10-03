Fortem Technologies Showcases Groundbreaking New Developments in Drone and Radar Technology at AUSA 2023

News provided by

Fortem Technologies

03 Oct, 2023, 08:39 ET

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies, the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced that the company will attend the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington D.C., October 9-11, 2023.

Continue Reading
Fortem Technologies
Fortem Technologies

At this year's Meeting Fortem Technologies will be exhibiting the company's latest advancements and updates to its line of drone and radar products including the newly advanced SkyDome Manager command and control system as well as new updates to the TrueView radar line. All updates will be officially available in the coming months.

Fortem Technologies' CEO, Jon Gruen, along with the company's primary executive team, will be in attendance and available for discussions about the industry and Fortem's newest developments in its software and hardware product lines.

"We are thrilled to attend AUSA 2023 and showcase our latest developments in drone and radar technology," says Jon Gruen, CEO of Fortem Technologies. "It is a privilege to gather at such a renowned industry event and share our latest innovations with the United States Army and our industry colleagues. We are certain that in our effort to defeat dangerous drones, the hardware and software upgrades we are presenting make our mission even more possible and effective."

AUSA's Annual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional forum in North America. Over the course of three days, the event will highlight the capabilities of organizations and present a wide range of industry products and services.

For more information, please visit the Fortem Technologies booth #2816 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., October 9-11, 2023, or visit https://www.fortemtech.com

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world's venues, infrastructures, cities and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others.

Media Contact:
Interdependence Public Relations
Ksenia Kulik / Stephanie McGuirk
(845) 269-8868
[email protected]

SOURCE Fortem Technologies

Also from this source

Fortem Technologies Names Tom Thebes as the Company's Chief Financial Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.