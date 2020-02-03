Fortem Technologies Wins Contract From Department of Defense for Advanced Airspace Security and Defense System

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies , the market leader of C-UAS security and defense solutions, today announced it was awarded a contract with the Department of Defense (DoD) through the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). The contract will help to counter and deter improvised threat networks.

DoD purchased various solutions from Fortem including its SkyDome®, DroneHunter®, DroneHangar and TrueView™ radar for a layered C-UAS solution to meet the needs of various military operations. Each Fortem solution is open architecture and designed to be customized to integrate with existing systems to address challenging requirements, including variables in terrain and environment, unique and dynamic rules of engagement, and security threat escalation processes.

"Innovation is key for an ever-changing threat landscape," said Fortem Technologies CTO, Adam Robertson. "Fortem is proud to be a partner of the DoD as our DroneHunter platform, coupled with our SkyDome System, represents the most advanced, effective hunter drone in its class to protect against drone-enabled threats to national security."

Drone attacks on the nation's men and women in uniform are increasing. Fortem has a number of technologies that can help protect military bases without adverse effects to local communities.

Fortem's array of solutions include TrueView radar, the world's smallest, most accurate, cost efficient, distributable radar of its kind, as well as SkyDome, the adaptable AI System that digitizes airspace and fuses TrueView and other networked sensor outputs to autonomously monitor any environment in 3D. By detecting, assessing and categorizing airborne threats in real time, SkyDome anticipates vulnerabilities and can alert personnel, cue defensive measures or launch DroneHunter to autonomously neutralize dangerous or malicious drones. SkyDome is the only system that achieves complete airspace awareness, security and defense adding a critical layer of air defense to any existing security framework.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security and defense for an autonomous world. Fortem's end-to-end solutions provide the location of all objects in the sky over designated areas - from sites to cities or entire regions – to create, manage and enforce designated boundaries autonomously. Some of the world's leading airports, hospitals, sports stadiums and defense establishments use Fortem's innovative technologies. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by DCVC, Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, Mubadala Capital Ventures and others. More at www.fortemtech.com .

