Fortemedia Brings ForteVoice®iS890 Advanced Voice Processing Solution to Samsung

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortemedia recently announced that it's providing its ForteVoice®iS890 advanced voice processing solution with self-adaptive adjustment features to Samsung's Galaxy devices[1] launched in the first quarter of 2019. ForteVoice® latest noise suppression technology greatly reduces intrusive background noise in the calling mode, and also in the VoLTE support.

ForteVoice®iS890's core technology introduces comprehensive voice quality enhancement for smartphone applications in objective voice optimization and superior wind noise suppression, upgrading from iS860 single Smart Spectrum Analysis(SSA) to multi-channels, providing robust voice tracking and speech extraction. By diminishing and stabilizing residual noise, it enables natural and smooth sound quality from adversely noise environment.

Voice Barge-in capability provided by ForteVoice®iS890 can enable devices to receive clearly and act upon voice commands accurately whenever playing music or video, using full-duplex acoustic cancellation (AEC). Furthermore, ForteVoice® iS890, equipped with industry-leading far field voice capture technology, includes low-power far-field keyword detection, multi-microphone beamforming noise suppression with multi-channel echo cancellation. This gives smart devices the ability of far-field voice pickup reaching 5 meters away and even more under surrounding noisy environment. The Super Wideband processing feature offers high quality audio bandwidth and delivers speech with quality. It also provides high quality audio communication for Voice over IP(VoIP) and VoLTE, bringing unprecedented voice experience during real-time phone calls. Not only applying objective standard, ForteVoice®iS890 is also reaching Subjective superiority on noise suppression and voice quality.

"Fortemedia has been dedicating itself to acoustic voice processing for over 15 years, driving ultimate technology, as well as providing the best products and support to customers. With this in mind, it's a thrill for us to see ForteVoice®iS890, our latest generation of voice processing technology, which is once again adopted by Samsung's Galaxy devices1 on a worldwide basis for high-quality voice experience, "said Dr. Paul Huang, Fortemedia CEO and Chairman. "With our relentless innovation in voice processing, users can enjoy the industry-leading voice quality and exciting features over traditional and emerging 4G and 5G networks with Samsung's products. We look forward to continuously extending our partnership with Samsung."

[1] Galaxy A8S, A40S, A50, A60, A70, A90 (R1), M40 and Galaxy Tab S5E

About Fortemedia Inc.

Fortemedia Inc. is a global company with operators and office in Asia that focuses on developing high quality solutions and semiconductor products to enhance human-to-human and human-to-machine voice communication quality and efficiencies.

As a technology leader, Fortemedia's ASIC devices and solutions with advances voice processing technologies, SAM(Small Array Microphone), SAMSoft®, and ForteVoice®, have all been widely deploying in numerous commercial systems, devices and applications for better user experience in voice communication. Fortemedia is well-positioned to fulfill customer and market needs in mobile(smartphone and tablet), automotive(in-vehicle infotainment system),PC(VoIP communication), and wearables, with its wide range of product offering in software, DSP IC, and small array microphone. Learn more at www.fortemedia.com.

