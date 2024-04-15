Fortemedia Unveils Groundbreaking Coil-based MEMS Speaker Product Family--ForteSound - Supporting Ultra HD Music

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortemedia Inc. proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the Coil-based MEMS Speaker Product Family, ForteSound, and its first product FS01. Heralding a groundbreaking advancement in audio technology, this innovative product extends the boundaries of the audio frequency spectrum, delivering a high-reliability, low-power audio solution that promises a transformative auditory experience for users.

FS01 by Fortemedia boasts a set of remarkable features:

Extended SPL Response and Low THD to 80kHz : Through sophisticated technological engineering, this product offers a wider, more precise audio frequency range, enabling users to indulge in an authentic, crystal-clear sound quality.





: Through sophisticated technological engineering, this product offers a wider, more precise audio frequency range, enabling users to indulge in an authentic, crystal-clear sound quality. Exceptional Reliability : Using semiconductor processes that withstand SMT 260℃ reflow, FS01 not only performs surpassingly but also offers stability and durability, ensuring users enjoy high-quality audio over the long term.





: Using semiconductor processes that withstand SMT 260℃ reflow, FS01 not only performs surpassingly but also offers stability and durability, ensuring users enjoy high-quality audio over the long term. Low Power Consumption Design : FS01 designed with low power consumption, providing users with a more efficient audio experience while contributing to a greener future.





: FS01 designed with low power consumption, providing users with a more efficient audio experience while contributing to a greener future. Customized Amplifier Free : FS01 does not require custom amplifiers to deliver excellent sound quality.





: FS01 does not require custom amplifiers to deliver excellent sound quality. Compatibility with Traditional Signal Interfaces: FS01 supports the same signal interfaces as traditional speakers, ensuring seamless integration with existing systems without additional configuration.

The Coil-based MEMS Speaker FS01 not only delivers unparalleled performance but also aligns with the latest trends to audio technology. Paired with the rapidly emerging Hi-Res music streaming platforms on the market, it provides users with an utmost audio experience. FS01 is specially designed as a tweeter, perfectly tailored for ultra-high-definition music headphones, elevating users to a new level of auditory enjoyment. When used in in-ear gaming headphones, users will immerse themselves in the high-fidelity sound effects of the gaming world, indulging in the ultimate audiovisual feast brought by the game.

"We take immense pride in introducing the Coil-based MEMS Speaker FS01, a truly revolutionary product," remarked Dr. Haiqing Lin, President and CEO of Fortemedia. "Fortemedia is committed to continuous innovation, bringing better audio solutions to our customers. The launch of FS01 will bring a more authentic and clear audio experience to users. We look forward to seeing the success of this revolutionary audio product in the market, and our ForteSound future research and development will focus on smaller size and low-frequency support technological innovations to continuously craft a premium and delightful auditory feast."

FS01 is ready for customer sampling and its mass production is scheduled in Q3 this year. For product inquiry, please contact [email protected].

About Fortemedia Inc.

Fortemedia Inc. is a global company that focuses on developing high quality solutions and semiconductor products to enhance human-to-human and human-to-machine voice communication quality and efficiencies.

As a technology leader, Fortemedia has achieved over 2 billion solutions shipped with decades of MEMS Sensor/ASIC product development experiences. In addition, advanced voice processing technologies such as SAM, SAMSoft®, and ForteVoice® have all been widely deployed in numerous commercial systems, devices, and applications, providing a better voice communication user experience. Fortemedia is well-positioned to fulfill customer and market needs in mobile (smartphone and tablet), automotive (in-vehicle infotainment system), PC (VoIP communication), and wearables, with its wide range of product offering in software, DSP IC, and small array microphone.

Learn more information about Fortemedia solution at www.fortemedia.com.

Contact:

Fortemedia, Inc.

Rm. 501, 5F., No. 205, Dunhua N. Rd., Taipei City, Taiwan

+886-2-2546-2100

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortemedia, Inc.