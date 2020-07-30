Forthcoming Book Exposes The Baseball Maiming Society And Calls For An End To Fan Injuries From Dangerous Foul Balls

While no fans are at risk of being maimed right now with baseball stadiums empty due to COVID-19, now is the perfect time to take action to ensure fan safety when we all return to the ballpark. 2020 will only bring cardboard cutout maimings.

This entirely preventable epidemic of serious foul ball injuries to fans will continue to haunt Major League Baseball as long as basic precautionary measures are not taken. Worse still, the problem will remain even more precarious for fans at the minor league professional levels, where ballparks are sorely lacking in adequate protective netting.

Jordan Skopp argues passionately that it is high time for accountability in professional baseball, not only to take immediate action to protect fans from unnecessary risks from dangerous foul balls, but also to look back at all of the ways that baseball owners, executives, lawyers, broadcasters, journalists, even players and coaches, have failed their fans.

The facts and anecdotes in the book will enrage, and ideally engage, the 70 million baseball fans in America – especially the ones in the bullseye – and other readers interested in consumer affairs and pop culture, turning that anger into action to fix this problem that has become a black eye on our national pastime.

Skopp began campaigning on this issue in 2019 by offering to pay for any two MLB teams to expand protective netting in their stadiums. His offer was met with silence by MLB, so Skopp decided to investigate the situation further, hoping to uncover the reasons why professional baseball has turned a blind eye to fan safety. He authored a series of articles at Medium.com/jordan-skopp and spent the past six months researching and writing a book on this issue.

With the launch of his forthcoming book this summer, Skopp hopes to empower fans to pressure MLB to pay for extended netting at all professional baseball stadiums, minor league ballparks and Spring Training facilities.

Mr. Skopp is available for interviews

