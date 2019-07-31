Forthright Announces New Head of Business Development

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forthright is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Perry as Head of Business Development. Darren will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and creating customized solutions for Forthright clients.

Darren Perry, Head of Business Development

"Darren brings a great depth of knowledge about integrated digital workspace consulting, managed services, hosting, and education. He will be a valuable asset to the Forthright team, leading our sales efforts and assisting our clients in optimizing their IT delivery strategies," said Carl Gersh, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Darren is a well-known resource within the South Florida technology community. He brings over 10 years of sales and business development experience to Forthright. Most recently, Darren worked with another Citrix consulting partner where he helped launch and lead their Southeast sales initiatives contributing to their award as Citrix Partner of the Year 2019. Prior to that, Darren held several sales positions at Citrix Systems.

"It is an exciting time to join Forthright and I'm delighted to work with an organization that is so well-respected in the IT community," said Mr. Perry. "The opportunity to collaborate with our clients and vendor partners, working towards the mutual goal of establishing meaningful partnerships and valuable business relationships, is truly what it is all about!"

About Forthright Technology Partners

Forthright Technology Partners is a recognized leader in delivering enterprise information technology (IT) solutions and managed services. As the trusted advisor to some of the world's largest companies, Forthright has assisted over 200 clients, deploying solutions across 3,000 worksites in 26 countries, and enabling over 400,000 end users to gain enhanced productivity via technology. In an industry rife with uncertainty and change, Forthright's approach to IT is one founded in expertise, best practices, and a commitment to honesty, integrity and providing the best value to clients. Learn more at www.Forthright.com

