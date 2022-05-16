Fortified Bakery Market - 2022-2026 | Rising Awareness Regarding Good Health to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising awareness regarding good health and the rising incidence of diseases due to vitamin and calcium deficiency are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent government regulations will challenge market growth.

Key Segment Analysis

The fortified bakery market report is segmented by application (cake, biscuits, bread, pastries, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and ). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil are the key market for fortified bakery in North America.

The cake segment's fortified bakery market share will expand significantly. The rise is ascribed to the world's growing working population, as well as rising demand for on-the-go foods like cupcakes, muffins, and sweet pies. Furthermore, the introduction of new products with enhanced flavors and nutrients to fulfill rising customer demand would aid the market's growth throughout the projection period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Associated British Foods plc

Allied Bakeries

Britannia Industries Ltd.

CRUST- a baking co.

Dawn Food Products Inc.

H and S Bakery Inc.

Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Irish Pride Fine Foods

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

Super Bakery Inc.

SURYA FOOD and AGRO LTD.

Flowers Foods Inc.

Mars Inc.

The Hershey Co.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Nestle SA

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Bunge Ltd.

Conagra Brands Inc.

King Milling Co.

Chelsea Milling Co.

Prestige Group

Customize Your Report

Fortified Bakery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Associated British Foods plc, Allied Bakeries, Britannia Industries Ltd., CRUST- a baking co., Dawn Food Products Inc., H and S Bakery Inc., Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Irish Pride Fine Foods, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Super Bakery Inc., SURYA FOOD and AGRO LTD., Flowers Foods Inc., Mars Inc., The Hershey Co., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Nestle SA, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, Bunge Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., King Milling Co., Chelsea Milling Co., and Prestige Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

